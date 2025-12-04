Bestselling Author Mark Manson Launches Purpose, an AI Mentor Redefining Self-Help for a New Generation

AI mentor delivers safe, deeply personalized life guidance that scales what was previously only possible through expensive one-on-one coaching

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose , the world's first AI mentor, launched publicly today, with bestselling author Mark Manson as co-founder alongside CEO and AI entrepreneur Raj Singh. The platform creates an entirely new category of AI products that is expected to define the future of personal growth.

The launch comes at a time when millions of Americans are turning to AI for life advice, despite general-purpose AI tools' lack of capability to provide this type of support. Research from Brown University shows general-purpose AI tools provide one-size-fits-all responses, reinforce users' existing beliefs rather than offering new perspectives, and lack the longitudinal memory needed to track patterns over time.

The platform creates an entirely new category of AI products that is expected to define the future of personal growth. Post this

Purpose is the first AI platform built from the ground up specifically optimized for personal growth, with sophisticated memory systems that track behavior patterns, and a challenge-based approach designed to inspire real transformation.

The platform's advanced AI architecture, rich memory systems, and evidence-backed psychological frameworks deliver rapid personalized insights about users' core values and behavioral patterns. Every interaction adapts to the user's unique circumstances and communication style, delivering directional feedback optimized for personal growth rather than generic validation or one-size-fits-all advice.

"Purpose is the first AI tool built for personal growth, pioneering an entirely new category," said CEO and Co-Founder Raj Singh, who previously founded Go Moment, a Google-backed AI company that built the world's first AI hotel concierge serving over 100 million guests. "It's built intentionally differently than ChatGPT, therapy, and traditional self-help; Purpose is an insightful, safety-first mentor that challenges you gently and remembers your history and patterns. For the first time, we can scale deeply personalized guidance to millions of people who feel overwhelmed by endless choices and are unsure which path is right for them."

Mark Manson redefined self-help for an entire generation as the author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, a three-time New York Times bestseller that has sold over 20 million copies worldwide. His no-nonsense philosophy - embracing life's inevitable struggles rather than toxic positivity - forms the foundation of Purpose's approach to helping users discover authentic direction. With Purpose, he's bringing that philosophy to a new generation that turns to technology first for guidance and demands a more personalized, action-oriented approach than any book or framework can provide.

"I've spent two decades helping people identify what really matters to them and take the necessary steps toward living complete, fulfilling lives," said Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer Mark Manson. "Purpose takes that same actionable approach and meets the new generation of young adults where they are. It's not another framework to follow, but an AI platform that combines proven psychological methods with genuine challenge to help you discover your own path and actually follow through."

Key features of the Purpose platform include:

Rapid Self-Discovery Engine: Personalized assessments that reveal core values and behavioral patterns in minutes

Personalized assessments that reveal core values and behavioral patterns in minutes Advanced Memory Architecture: Sophisticated memory systems that build comprehensive understanding of each user over time, eliminating the need to reintroduce yourself

Sophisticated memory systems that build comprehensive understanding of each user over time, eliminating the need to reintroduce yourself Intelligent Challenge System: Unlike ChatGPT's "yes man" approach, Purpose provides directional feedback and gently points out blind spots

Unlike ChatGPT's "yes man" approach, Purpose provides directional feedback and gently points out blind spots Psychological Framework Integration: Guidance grounded in decades of psychological research for effective, personalized advice 24/7

Guidance grounded in decades of psychological research for effective, personalized advice 24/7 Accessibility: Always-available support for major life transitions, daily decisions, and everything in between

Purpose serves as an accessible complement to human therapy, providing the clarity and support that modern life increasingly demands. At $19.99 per month, Purpose makes previously costly guidance available to anyone ready to improve their lives. Purpose is now available for download on iOS, along with a web version accessible directly through www.purpose.app .

About Purpose

Founded by Mark Manson and Raj Singh, Purpose is pioneering the future of personal growth. The company's mission is to help people clarify their core values, prioritize what matters most, and take meaningful action toward becoming the person they want to become.

SOURCE Purpose