Bestselling Author Mel Robbins to Headline World Financial Group Unstoppable Women's Conference 2023

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Financial Group (WFG) announced today that Mel Robbins will be the featured speaker at the virtual Unstoppable Women's Conference on November 11, 2023. The annual Unstoppable event brings together thought leaders, creators, business innovators and professionals for a summit on entrepreneurship, marketing and leadership development.

"Every year, the Unstoppable event includes thought-provoking speakers who cover topics that challenge entrepreneurs and show them how to expand their financial knowledge and confidence," said Todd Buchanan president of WFG, and senior vice president at Transamerica. "We are fortunate to have Mel Robbins speaking this year. Attendees will learn her simple, science-backed tools that have helped her become an unstoppable, global force for good."

Robbins, the No. 1 ranked female podcast host in the world and NY Times best-selling author and researcher, has joined the lineup as a keynote speaker for Unstoppable 2023. She is one of the most respected experts in the world on mindset, motivation and behavior change. She is a Forbes 50 over 50 recipient and Webby Award winner who inspires more than 12 million followers online every day. The Mel Robbins Podcast is syndicated in 194 countries, and her YouTube channel has received over 1 billion video views.

Unstoppable is an inspirational event geared toward engaging, connecting, and empowering professionals to grow and develop their roles. The conference is not just for women—anyone interested in participating in this free online event is encouraged to register.

The conference lineup includes several top WFG women leaders. Penney Ooi, Angelica Betancourt, Lylian Apono and Teresa Tang-Wong each have more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and will share their unique journeys to success. Jaime Villalovos and Alicia Nguyen will also recount their experiences and discuss how they have helped others achieve their financial goals.

To learn more or register, visit Unstoppable 2023.

About World Financial Group (WFG)
World Financial Group's approximately 70,000 agents are dedicated to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial security through life insurance, retirement, and wealth-building strategies. WFG's distinctive, nationwide network is the third largest agency force in the United States and the largest in Canada. WFG's agents come from a wide range of diverse cultural backgrounds and meet the needs of the communities in which they operate.

In the United States, life insurance and fixed products are offered by independent agents of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Hawaii, Inc., World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Massachusetts, Inc., in California dba World Financial Insurance Agency, LLC, and/or WFG Insurance Agency of Puerto Rico, Inc. The WFG companies are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Transamerica Corporation.

Residents of California who wish to be independent agents with World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC must already have a life license. Individuals who reside in California may become sales representatives with WFG Direct, a direct sales marketing platform offered through World Financial Group, Inc.

Those U.S. agents who are properly licensed may offer securities and investment advisory services through the affiliate broker/dealer, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. (TFA), Member FINRA, MSRB, SIPC and federally Registered Investment Advisor.

In Canada, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. (WFGIAC), offers life insurance and segregated funds.

To learn more, visit http://www.WorldFinancialGroup.com/

