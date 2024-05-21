Bestselling Authors Unite to Support Mental Health Awareness: May Fundraiser Marks 12th Year of Generosity

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful testament to fostering support and understanding for mental health, New York Times Bestselling authors, Helena Hunting, Jennifer Probst, Rebecca Yarros, Sawyer Bennett and Sierra Simone, have joined forces to champion mental health awareness. Spearheaded by The Keith Milano Memorial Fund for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this May marks the 12th consecutive year of their impactful fundraising initiative.

Last year's event saw an extraordinary outpouring of support, with donations exceeding $40,000. Building upon this momentum, the participating authors are committed to surpassing previous achievements, aiming to amplify conversations and bolster financial resources for this critical cause.

"The Keith Milano Memorial Fund is an amazing resource, and I've been so impressed by Denise's compassion and drive to bring this issue more awareness over the years. My mother suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and my childhood was punctuated with several suicide attempts and long inpatient stays at mental health facilities," remarked Sierra Simone. "From an early age, I encountered not only the many, many holes in our safety net for neurodivergent people but also our culture's stigma around it. Now, as an adult with OCD, I feel even more deeply how pervasive this stigma has become! It has been my honor to participate in this event over the years because each life we touch can have an astounding ripple effect, touching more lives beyond what we can ever see."

The diverse lineup of contributing authors and their respective works can be explored at https://keithmilano.org/may-2024-fundraiser

Established as a self-directed fund within the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, The Keith Milano Memorial Fund allocates resources towards carefully selected programs and research initiatives. Over the years, it has made significant contributions to funding research grants and implementing awareness programs, fostering hope and understanding in communities worldwide.

For further information, inquiries, or to contribute to this vital cause, please visit https://keithmilano.org/may-2024-fundraiser

About The Keith Milano Memorial Fund

The Keith Milano Memorial Fund is a dedicated initiative within the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, established by the Milano/Sprung family in loving memory of Keith Milano.

Devoted to advancing mental health awareness, the fund channels resources into impactful programs and research endeavors aimed at combating suicide and supporting individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention