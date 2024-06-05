Bestselling Book Looking for Angels Receives COVR Silver Visionary Award

–In honor of the prestigious award, signed paperback copies are discounted 20% via the book website–

ATLANTA, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for Angels: A Guide to Understanding and Connecting with Angels is a 2024 Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) Silver Visionary Award winner. To celebrate and thank the more than 16,000 voters for the prestigious award, co-authors Nichole Bigley and Dr. Scott Guerin are offering a 20% discount on signed paperback copies of Looking for Angels and branded gift boxes at lookingforangelsbook.com.

"Looking for Angels is the definitive book on who or what angels truly are across all spiritual traditions and how to call on them, recognize them, and work with them," said Katy Koontz, editor, Unity Magazine.

If you are outside the United States and would like to place an order, please email [email protected] to get assistance.

For the last 25 years, the COVR Visionary awards as become the premiere awards program for the Mind, Body, Spirit industry. Each year, Visionary Awards at the Gold, Silver, or Bronze levels are given to the best new products, music and books in the spiritual marketplace. Watch the replay of the virtual award ceremony on Facebook or YouTube or visit covr.org more information.

About Looking for Angels

Written by renowned intuitive Nichole Bigley and Dr. Scott Guerin, Looking for Angels: A Guide to Understanding and Connecting with Angels quickly became a bestseller and shares the history of angels through religion, science, and psychology. Through true stories, data and insights, and expert tips, the award-winning book is an invaluable tool and guide for anyone interested in learning more about these divine beings as well as how to connect and communicate with them. For more information, visit lookingforangelsbook.com.

About Nichole Bigley and A Psychic's Story

For the last 24 years, renowned intuitive and energy healer Nichole Bigley has been transforming lives, including her own. She is the creator and host of A Psychic's Story, a top 0.5% global and #4 spiritual podcast in the U.S., receiving millions of downloads a year in all 195 countries around the world. In order to help kids and teens shift their vibration, develop their intuition and become more empowered as a result, Nichole created a spinoff podcast A Psychic's Story: Kids' Edition. She is also the creator and host of Supernatural Matters, a global podcast that dives into the mystical and surreal, helping people determine what is natural or supernatural.

Looking for Angels: A Guide to Understanding and Connecting with Angels is Nichole's first book with co-author Dr. Scott Guerin where they break down complex spiritual topics, making it easy to understand and incorporate into everyday life.

For more information, visit apsychicsstory.com, supernaturalmatters.com or go to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube – @APsychicsStory.

About Scott Guerin

Dr. Scott Guerin has two master's degrees and a doctorate in Human Development concentrating on spiritual development and is the author of the Angel In Training series – A Spiritual Journey, 12 Lessons, and two online courses with udemy.com.

He has been an adjunct professor in psychology for 22 years at Kean University in New Jersey. In addition, he has worked in the healthcare industry for 40 years, specializing in medical education and health psychology. The driving force in his life has been a passion for understanding God, Spirit, and his relationship with them. As a result, his life experiences and educational path have focused on spiritual development.

For more information, visit angelintraining.org.

