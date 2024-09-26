Bestselling CB2 and goop Collaboration Returns with Highly Anticipated Second Collection

With a skillful mix of materials and scale, the new whole-home collection is as elegant as it is daring

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CB2 launches its second collection with goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's modern tastemaker brand. Building on the success of its best-selling debut collaboration in 2018, the new collection pushes the boundaries of design, offering pieces that blend vintage references with bold, new aesthetics.

"This collection is a testament to the shared vision of CB2 and goop," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "We wanted the second iteration of our collaboration to showcase each brand's design evolution, using unexpected material combinations to create timeless designs that are made to last. As a result, we created an assortment that feels collected and will age beautifully over time."

The latest chapter features new pieces inspired by modern Parisian apartments and mid-century Italian modernist furniture. Combining classical lines and finishes with modern twists, the collection is infused with individuality, beauty and refinement, from the kiln-dried hardwood frame and contrast welting of the Mylene Sofa to the unlacquered brass capped Italian Arabescato marble legs of the Nadine Club Chair available in a shearling, boucle, and faux mohair versions. Furthermore, the Sevigne Modular provides a striking look while still maintaining a charming edge. It is complimented with white oak legs for a lighter and fresher silhouette and is available in an ivory boucle or a custom bone leather.

"At goop, we bring beauty into all aspects of our consumers' lives. In our view, beauty comes from individuality and refinement, and that's what we infused into every detail of this collection. Little touches, like the brass caps and marble legs on our Nadine chair, add an element of high design and will patina over time. These are heirloom pieces to treasure, inspired by modern Parisian apartments and mid-century Italian modernist furniture. We leaned into complex materiality – plaster, shearling, lacquer – for a collection that is as elegant and grown up as it is daring." – Gwyneth Paltrow, Founder and CEO of goop

Dining furniture, dinnerware, and stemware also take center stage in the latest iteration. Complex materiality is woven throughout the collection to create layers with soul and depth. Influences from a piece of luxury hardware can be seen in the Bretagne Dining Table , which contrasts satin cast aluminum with a milky white resin for a one-of-a-kind feel. Additionally, its unexpectedly angular base is completed with a pale copper finish on the edges, pulling forward the collection's distinctive feminine vibe. and modern interpretation of Brutalist design. The Claude Bar , inspired by a favorite item in Gwyneth Paltrow's own Montecito home, combines lightly cerused American oak and solid Dover white marble with a bullnose edge. The unlacquered brass door pulls and base add to the unique material mix. Inspired by age-old French ceramics and the finest glassware on the market, the tabletop in this collection adds a layer of refinement to everyday dining. The Cremieux Dinnerware collection is more hand-tooled and special than typical white china, while the Noemie stemware is handmade and ultra-thin with meticulous etching detail.

The goop x CB2 lighting assortment also adds another dimension, juxtaposing industrial elements with goop's synonymous feminine aesthetic and featuring high-design details like rose gold cloth cords and Marquina black marble tuxedo stripes inlaid in Spanish alabaster as seen in the wall scones. The Augustine Chandelier, a signature piece, evokes fine jewelry. The multi-pendant lighting fixture was created with both small and large spaces in mind, and its design is reminiscent of jewelry found in goop's exclusive G. Label.

The goop x CB2 collection is now available at cb2.com/goop and CB2 locations, and features 25 unique SKUs across living, lighting, textiles, decor and entertainment to infuse everyday living spaces with refined elegance. Select tabletop pieces will also be available at goop.com and goop stores.

