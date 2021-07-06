Bestselling Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendars Return for 2021

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Igloo Books, a division of Bonnier Books UK, is thrilled to announce the launch of their Storybook Advent Calendars for 2021. These include three different versions: Disney (featuring festive tales from Disney and Pixar), Disney Princesses, and Marvel Super Heroes. All three contain new content for 2021.

Igloo Books 2021 Advent Calendars

In 2020, Igloo Books sold 450,000 copies in the US and 850,000 copies worldwide across the series. Their Disney Advent Calendar reached #1 on Amazon's Christmas Books list in Fall 2020. People.com, EW.com, Parents Magazine, PopSugar, Hip2Save and more featured the series for the 2020 holiday season.

A bookish twist on the holiday classic, Igloo Books' advent calendars come as large fold-out wallets that are tied together with a ribbon. Inside are twenty-four paperback storybooks featuring beloved Disney, Pixar, Disney Princess, or Marvel characters. Each storybook is individually wrapped in a recyclable paper sleeve and stored in a numbered pocket corresponding to the day it can be opened, starting on December 1st and ending on Christmas Eve, December 24th. The Disney Advent Calendar includes festive stories from both Disney and Pixar, while Disney Princess and Marvel contain a collection of stories from each franchise.

Paul Gregory, CEO of Igloo Books, said: "Since launching in 2018, demand has grown and grown, so it's clear that the mixture of Disney and Marvel's incredible stories, a core Christmas tradition, all packaged in such an exciting and bold format has massive appeal to the consumer. Once again we expect Igloo Books Advent Calendars to be the bestselling holiday gift as children countdown to the big day!"

The Igloo Books US office is located New York City (igloobooksusa.com and @igloobooks_usa on Instagram). The US editions of the 2021 advent calendars are available online and distributed to retailers via Simon & Schuster.

About Igloo Books

Igloo Books specializes in creating great quality adult and children's books that are published in 36 languages and sold in 58 countries.

About Bonnier Books UK

Bonnier Books UK is a major UK publisher with sales of £80m. Home to 12 adult and children's imprints, we publish across a wide variety of genres for different ages. From crime to reading group fiction; memoir to self-help; activity to reference – we believe every book matters.

Our talented authors include Wilbur Smith, Lynda La Plante, Heather Morris, Rosie Goodwin, T.M. Logan, Stacey Halls, Prof. Steve Peters, Ollie Ollerton, Konnie Huq, Garth Nix, Jonny Duddle and Rochelle Humes – to name but a few. We're also proud to publish for major brands including Disney, Marvel and Bear Grylls.

Bonnier Books UK is owned by Bonnier Books, a family-owned company headquartered in Sweden. Bonnier Books is a top-15 world publisher.

