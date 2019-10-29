Bestselling Happiness Book, "7 Paths to Lasting Happiness" Helps People Cope as the World Deals with Mental Health Crisis

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "7 Paths to Lasting Happiness" is a best-selling book by Dr. Elia Gourgouris, Ph.D. and President of The Happiness Center – an organization of world leading experts in the field of Positive Psychology. Dr. Gourgouris has helped thousands of individuals both in their careers and in their relationships to achieve success and better life/work balance as an International Keynote Speaker, Executive Coach, and Happiness Expert.

According to Arianna Huffington in a recent Thrive Global article, "It's Time to Shift the Mental Health Conversation from Awareness to Action!" more than 300 million people struggle with depression, making it the world's leading cause of disability. Every 40 seconds, someone loses their life to suicide. As The Guardian headline reads "World in mental health crisis of monumental suffering."

In the "7 Paths to Lasting Happiness" Dr. Gourgouris provides the reader with powerful insights and simple effective exercises that can help create and sustain a more fulfilling and joyful life. As individuals read and apply his principles, they gain a new perspective that can transform both how they see themselves and those around them.

What makes Dr. Gourgouris' happiness book stand out from the rest of the happiness/wellness books on the market, is the "Take Action" sections at the end of each chapter. As Dr. Elia states, "People have the awareness, but don't necessarily know how or what to do. That's the biggest differentiation about 7 Paths. It helps the reader take pro-active steps and in so doing, empowers them to deal with their mental health by improving their happiness."

According to Dr. Gourgouris, happiness is the ultimate success in life. Of course, happiness takes work, because knowledge without application is just education. Happiness is healthy, happiness is attractive, and happiness is empowering.

Dr. Gourgouris is a graduate of UCLA and holds a Ph.D. in Psychology. He speaks to groups around the world regarding Happiness and Corporate Wellness. Studies have shown that happy leaders and happy employees are more productive, more collaborative, physically healthier, and less stressed out. He resides with his wife Sona near Boulder, Colorado.

