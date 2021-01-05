Bestselling Lesbian Author Ruth L. Schwartz, Ph.D. Says She Was Not Well-Suited for the Jobs She Held As a Teen in an Exclusive Q&A

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive interview with Renée Ward, founder of Teens4Hire®, Ruth L. Schwartz, Ph.D., an author of eight books, including the Amazon bestseller, "Conscious Lesbian Dating & Love: A Roadmap To Finding the Right Partner & Creating the Relationship of Your Dreams" shares her first job experiences; what she did, what she learned, and offers advice for today's teens seeking their first job. This is another in a series of articles about the "first jobs" of successful people, their advice for today's teens, and reflects the value of work early in life.

Bestselling lesbian author Ruth L. Schwartz, Ph.D. Conscious Girlfriend Academy

Schwartz is now Director of Conscious Girlfriend Academy, a global learning platform that brings lesbians together for compassionate lesbian dating, relationship building and sex education. It offers its members multiple levels of access to live in-person and/or online educational courses, classes, Zoom webinars, videos, podcasts, group discussions, social events, e-books, community and support each month taught by LGBTQ women that help its members learn how to date successfully and have long-lasting, loving relationships.

Schwartz reminisces about being the first child of a teenage mom, her family moving constantly, her parents' pain and their divorce when Schwartz was 12, sexual harassment on the job at age 16, how her early work experience prepared her for what she is doing now and specifically addresses her current support efforts in the LGBTQ+ community.

"As in my own early relationships and still to this day, new relationships are really complicated, especially when two smart emotionally complex people come together. It's exponentially more complex. That's a lot of what fascinates me about what I do now in the Conscious Girlfriend Academy," she says.

Good news. Conscious Girlfriend Academy members rave about her work today. Member Suzanne Falter says, "Conscious Girlfriend helped me find a remarkable relationship. There is no drama, just deep acceptance, listening, and profound joy."

Schwartz then shares heartfelt advice for LGBTQ+ teens entering the workplace.

