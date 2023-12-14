Bestselling New Management Skills Book, “Character Leadership,” Unveils Groundbreaking Leadership Models

BALTIMORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership takes on a new dimension with the release of Character Leadership: How to Attract, Retain, and Energize Employees to Create a Winning Organization. Written by industrial psychologist Alison C. Jones, this compelling book, which recently reached #1 bestseller status in three Amazon categories, introduces fresh new models to delve into the profound impact of character on leadership effectiveness. For companies seeking to improve leadership practices in any industry—public or private—these principles will guide you on a path to leadership that drives results and inspires positive change in your organization.

In Character Leadership, Ms. Jones introduces two powerful frameworks that offer a roadmap for aspiring and seasoned leaders alike:

The Vessel Model of Leadership : Three distinct leadership modes—victim, victor, and vessel—that shape a leader's overall approach and drive every decision, relationship, and action.

: Three distinct leadership modes—victim, victor, and vessel—that shape a leader's overall approach and drive every decision, relationship, and action. The Five Essential States of Leadership: Five critical states—awareness, acceptance, abundance, authenticity, and appreciation—that underpin character-driven leadership.

Ms. Jones challenges leaders to develop the mindset and inner traits of a "vessel leader" through which positive impact can flow. Vessel leadership focuses on the greater good and a higher purpose rather than individual accolades. This type of transformational leadership can only be developed through strengthening the Five Essential States of Leadership, which Ms. Jones describes in the book with pertinent anecdotes and plenty of opportunities for personal reflection. As the book reveals, vessel leadership is not just a feel-good concept—it is a strategic imperative for attracting, retaining, and energizing employees to create a winning organization.

"The world is hungry for character leaders, and it needs you," states Ms. Jones. "This is a magnificent calling. Now go out and embrace this calling, letting your character light the way."

Ms. Jones is now bringing this powerful message to organizations through her transformational speaking and consulting services.

Praise for Character Leadership from Top Thought Leaders

"In Character Leadership, Alison has woven a tapestry of profound food for thought and practical application… This book belongs with every leader and ultimately with every person!"

- Kevin Harrington, Original Shark from the Hit TV Show Shark Tank and Inventor of the Infomercial

"Alison is a leader who serves others! She will inspire you with a Championship mindset for overcoming obstacles and achieving success!"

- Joe Theismann, Former NFL World Champion Quarterback and Football TV Commentator

"If you're ready to positively transform your leadership and life, then read and absorb the strategies in this brilliant book by Alison Jones! Alison truly cares about helping others and her ideas will make a positive difference in your life and organization!"

- James Malinchak, Featured on ABC's Hit TV Show Secret Millionaire

"Character Leadership is a must-read and truly magical!"

- John Formica, The "Ex-Disney" Guy and America's Customer Experience Coach

Character Leadership is now available for purchase on Amazon. Ms. Jones is also available for a limited number of speaking and consulting engagements to help your leaders take their leadership to the next level!

About Alison C. Jones

Alison C. Jones is a bestselling author and management consultant with 30 years of experience in the corporate world. She possesses a master's degree in industrial/organizational psychology, a bachelor's degree in psychology and English, and multiple certifications in wellness and coaching, including a change management certificate from Cornell University's Johnson College of Business.

Ms. Jones is uniquely positioned to help organizations elevate their leadership, culture, and communications. She has worked in both the public and private sectors, beginning her public career as a social science research analyst with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons, and thereafter providing extensive consulting services for multiple federal agencies within the Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Homeland Security, along with many private clients.

Notably, Ms. Jones spent 25 years providing consulting services for the U.S. federal judiciary as a lead consultant with Fentress Incorporated. Ms. Jones has received numerous accolades for her unique ability to build relationships with leaders at all levels, including presidential appointees, as she helps them overcome their greatest challenges and become more successful, inspirational leaders.

She is also an accomplished motivational speaker and the founder of Wellness Society LLC.

Ms. Jones resides in Maryland with her three sons, and is an avid reader, sports fan, traveler, and wellness enthusiast.

