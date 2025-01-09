Bet Caddy Partners with Profound Sports and Studio Init to Deliver a Game-Changing Personalized Live Sports Viewing Experience

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bet Caddy, a next-generation sports entertainment platform, is thrilled to announce strategic partnerships with Profound Sports, an investment advisory firm and tech accelerator, and Studio Init, a full-service software development studio. These partnerships solidify Bet Caddy's ability to deliver the ultimate personalized live sports viewing experience, starting with March Madness 2025.

With cutting-edge technology and a focus on curating the moments that matter most to fans, Bet Caddy is redefining how users watch and engage with live sports.

Profound Sports: Expanding Bet Caddy's Industry Footprint

Profound Sports will bring over 20 years of experience in strategic advisory and technology innovation to Bet Caddy, with Luis Davila, Founder and Chairman of Profound Sports, joining the Bet Caddy board. Profound will leverage its extensive network of athletes, professional leagues, and relationships across the sports, media, and entertainment landscape to elevate Bet Caddy's position as a leader in fan engagement.

"Bet Caddy is one of the few platforms launching in 2025 that fills a real need in the sports fan and betting engagement ecosystem," said Luis Davila, Founder & Chairman of Profound Sports. "Through our network and expertise, we'll help Bet Caddy capture the attention of leagues, rights holders, and fans while connecting the platform with the opportunities it needs to thrive. Bet Caddy has the tools to become the go-to platform for live sports engagement, and we're proud to be a part of their journey."

Studio Init: Delivering the Moments That Matter

In addition to the partnership with Profound Sports, Bet Caddy has teamed up with Studio Init, a full-service digital partner that empowers early-stage companies to succeed. They provide end-to-end solutions across design, engineering, and marketing services to help startups build, launch, and grow their software products. They will lead the design and development of the Bet Caddy platform, ensuring it delivers a seamless, personalized, and immersive experience for the 85 million sports bettors and fantasy players across the U.S. and Canada.

The Bet Caddy app, set to launch on the Apple App Store in line with the kickoff of March Madness 2025, will revolutionize live sports engagement by personalizing the viewing experience to every user's unique stakes. Whether it's tracking bets, fantasy team performance, favorite players, or bracket picks, Bet Caddy ensures fans are connected and watching every "edge-of-your-seat" moment.

"Studio Init is all about delivering results that move startups forward. We believed Bet Caddy was creating something groundbreaking and wanted to bring their vision to life," said Henry T. Kirk, Partner at Studio Init. "Our goal is to develop a world-class sports technology platform that won't just keep users informed—but immerse them in the game and show them the moments that matter most to their experience," said Sven Phan, a Partner at Studio Init.

March Madness and Beyond: Bet Caddy's Launch and Roadmap

Bet Caddy's partnerships with Profound Sports and Studio Init ensure the platform delivers an unparalleled sports viewing experience during March Madness, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. With its nail-biting upsets, buzzer-beaters, and thrilling storylines, March Madness is the perfect stage for Bet Caddy's debut.

But this is just the beginning. The platform's innovations will continue to roll out during other major sporting events, including the NBA Playoffs, MLB Opening Day, and the kickoff of football season in Fall 2025, creating a year-round destination for fans to immerse themselves in live sports like never before.

"March Madness is only the starting line," said Tony Ryan, CEO of Bet Caddy. "This platform is built for the fans who live for those critical moments in sports—the last-second shot, the underdog upset, the game-winning play. But it's also built for the fan who's watching a player grab two more rebounds to cash their parlay or rooting for extra innings to hit their over."

"We've experienced the frustration of juggling sports betting apps, fantasy platforms and streaming services—it's like being handcuffed to a phone in one hand and a remote in the other," said Braden Gebavi, Chief Product Officer of Bet Caddy. "As passionate sports fans ourselves, we're building this platform for the community we're part of. Whether you're in your living room or sitting at a sports bar in Las Vegas, Bet Caddy is designed to deliver fans the ultimate viewing experience."

The Bet Caddy Advantage: Watch the Moments That Matter Most

Bet Caddy's technology will transform how fans experience live games by solving one of the biggest challenges today: knowing what to watch, where to watch, and when to watch it. Trained to ingest live play-by-play and boxscore data, the interface notifies users the instant a pivotal moment occurs, providing a direct link to the action. Much like a "caddy" on the golf course always knows the right club to use, this product always knows the right game for fans to be viewing.

Each game has a limited number of truly "pivotal moments" that determine its outcome. For a traditional sports fan with no direct affiliation to either team, these moments are what make a game worth watching. However, when betting and fantasy sports come into play, every single snap, pitch, shot, throw, or assist becomes pivotal for someone. What was once a handful of key moments now expands to the total number of plays in a game.

By curating a personalized sports-watching experience, this platform ensures fans maximize the number of pivotal moments they see—whether it's the critical shot in overtime or the next big play that decides a bet—keeping users engaged and on the edge of their seats.

What, Where, and When to Watch: The growing number of betting platforms, fantasy contests, and streaming services makes it increasingly challenging for fans to stay organized and updated during games. The technology simplifies the experience with a personalized scoreboard that displays relevant stats at a glance and provides one-click access to live game streams. All of the usual scoreboard scrolling and mental calculations typically done by fans are now automated, allowing users to focus entirely on the action that matters most.





Turning the Phone into the Ultimate Sports Remote: The product addresses the growing fragmentation in live sports content by creating a seamless way for modern fans to access games. It transforms the phone into a command center for live sports, enabling users to Airplay games to their TV and effortlessly switch between streams with just a tap. At launch, the app will provide streaming links for NBA and NCAA Men's Basketball, with plans to expand to all major U.S. leagues in 2025.





A Personalized Sports Hub: The platform gives sports bettors, fantasy players, and traditional fans complete control of their sports-watching experience. Users can upload their bets from any sportsbook, create custom scoreboards, and sync their streaming services for a tailored setup. Fantasy and DFS lineup integration will debut during the 2025 MLB season, offering even more ways to make the app the ultimate solution for live sports.

By combining cutting-edge technology with a fan-first approach, the platform takes care of the what, where, and when so modern fans can focus on the thrill of the game. The app will be available for download in the Apple App Store in March 2025.

About Bet Caddy

Bet Caddy is a next-generation sports entertainment and technology company created to transform how fans connect with live sports. Headquartered in Chicago and founded by Tony Ryan and Braden Gebavi, Bet Caddy combines personalized technology, real-time data, and streaming access to deliver a seamless sports-watching experience. Designed for fans, sports bettors, and fantasy players, Bet Caddy's platform ensures users never miss the action that matters most by analyzing preferences, stakes, and subscriptions to connect them directly to the key moments in every game.

About Profound Sports

Profound Sports is an investment advisory firm and accelerator specializing in sports, media, and entertainment. With over 20 years of experience and a vast network of athletes, leagues, and rights holders, Profound Sports empowers ventures to scale and thrive across the sports landscape.

About Studio Init

Studio Init is a zero-to-one software studio founded by former leaders from Google, Coinbase, and Amazon. Studio Init partners with early-stage startups transforming ideas into market-ready products using their decades of product development, design, engineering, and marketing expertise.

To learn more about Bet Caddy's partnerships and vision, please visit the Bet Caddy website.

