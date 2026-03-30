NEW YORK , March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BET today announced the launch of the BET Creator Studio, a dedicated space where culture-forward creators come to amplify their content with the power of the BET brand behind them. THE JASON LEE SHOW will serve as the marquee series, set to launch Wednesday, April 8 at 8:01 AM ET/7:01 AM CT, on BET.com and BET's official YouTube channel .

BET LAUNCHES THE CREATOR STUDIO WITH “THE JASON LEE SHOW” TO PREMIERE APRIL 8 AS FLAGSHIP SERIES FROM NEW DIGITAL-FIRST PLATFORM.

Media entrepreneur Jason Lee joined forces with BET to be the marquee series for the Studio launch. With new episodes dropping every Wednesday, THE JASON LEE SHOW combines access to Lee's day-to-day life with sit-down conversations alongside his celebrity guests. Each episode pulls back the curtain on the untold stories shaping today's public narratives and the people driving culture forward. The series expands Lee's growing digital storytelling slate, giving audiences direct access to the pace, pressure, and strategy behind building influence in multiple arenas simultaneously.

"I've been in rooms most people will never get into and now I'm bringing audiences with me," said Jason Lee. "This show isn't just about entertainment. It's about the power of culture: how it's built, how it's kept, and how it's used. BET gives us the platform to tell that story at the scale it deserves."

The BET Creator Studio serves as a creative engine for Black voices – pairing emerging and established talent with the infrastructure, resources, and distribution power of BET. From podcasts and digital series to short-form content and social-first campaigns, the Studio is designed to meet audiences where they are while shaping the future of Black storytelling.

"Black creators have always driven culture, now we're giving them the infrastructure to own it," said Orchid Richardson, SVP of digital & social at BET. "The BET Creator Studio is where authentic storytelling meets serious distribution, and that combination is incredibly powerful."

Creators interested in joining the Studio can learn more and apply by emailing [email protected] .

About BET Media Group

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ: PSKY), is the world's largest media company rooted in community, culture and connection for the Black community. For over four decades, BET has served as a trusted home for Black audiences, amplifying authentic stories, elevating Black voices and creating spaces where culture thrives and community comes together.

Through a powerful portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios and VH1, BET connects audiences across cable, streaming, digital, live events, studios and global platforms, delivering culturally resonant content that reflects the depth, creativity and impact of the Black experience. For more information about BET, visit www.bet.com and follow @BET on social platforms. For more BET announcements, visit paramountpressexpress.com/bet / .

About Jason Lee

Jason Lee, CEO is a multimedia powerhouse, self-made entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, pop culture critic and founder of Hollywood Unlocked - a multi-million dollar Black-owned media empire and one of the leading voices in entertainment.

Lee has also powered the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards, recognizing icons who have made a lasting impact on the culture, attended by prominent figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Floyd Mayweather, Christian Louboutin, Sharon Stone, Jasmine Crockett and more.

Lee also currently serves as Vice Mayor of Stockton, bringing firsthand experience with poverty, access gaps, and public scrutiny into government leadership where he's worked with GRAMMY award winning artist Burna Boy to uplift the city and most recently helped secure a $12.4 million dollar grant for the Hollywood Cares Foundation to benefit local youth.

SOURCE BET