Beta-Alanine for Food Application Receives Approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The public announcement of the approval of beta-alanine in the Japanese food market was made on March 25th via the official page of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. ("NAI") (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, and marketer of customized nutritional supplements, spent nearly three years navigating the application process and was instrumental in this premier achievement.

"NAI applied to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for use of beta-alanine in food products in the Japanese marketplace. We received application confirmation in May 2016 and have worked diligently since that time to gain approval. We are proud to have provided assistance in opening the market and in ultimately gaining beta-alanine approval as a food ingredient in Japan for the first time," stated Ken Wolf, NAI's President. "NAI looks forward to entering the market with its CarnoSyn® beta-alanine, the only beta-alanine to receive New Dietary Ingredient Status from the FDA in the United States."

With the March 25th passing of proposal number 495180287, NAI fully intends to support Japanese market needs by participating in key 2019 industry tradeshows and conferences. Dr. Di Tan, Director of Scientific Affairs for CarnoSyn®, recently attended the Health Food Expo, April 9-10, and will attend two additional conferences in Tokyo over the coming months: the IFIA and HEF International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition and Conference, May 22-24, and the Sportec and Health Fitness Japan exhibition, July 9-11.

"CarnoSyn® beta-alanine is widely recognized as a patented, high-quality ingredient of choice among companies wishing to use only the safest ingredients in their products. Our CarnoSyn® beta-alanine is available for sale immediately in Japan to support our efforts in the Japanese market," noted Nicole Burbank, Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands.

NAI is partnering with Shimizu Chemical Corporation to provide exclusive distribution of CarnoSyn® beta-alanine in Japan. Shimizu is a leading company in nutritional sciences in Japan, offering a wide range of products and services in various industries from pharmaceuticals and foods to cosmetics and sports nutrition. With its unique solutions and long-standing expertise, Shimizu continues to innovate globally. Its services include managing and leading contract manufacturing services to fulfill a variety of customer needs to produce finished products containing CarnoSyn® beta-alanine in a variety of forms, from nutritional supplements to all types of food products.

"We are committed to supporting NAI and promoting CarnoSyn® beta-alanine in the newly opened Japanese marketplace", said Ryusuke Shimizu, President and COO of Shimizu Chemical Corporation. "In addition to our 20+ year relationship with NAI, we are confident we can leverage our knowledge and expertise within Japan and beyond to create a successful market expansion and cultivate new customer partnerships."

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA. In the sports nutrition segment, both ingredients are well known to deliver benefits for athletic performance: Increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery and greater mental focus.

SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine, and is proven to provide benefits for both wellness and healthy aging. In 2017, SR CarnoSyn® was determined to be safe through independent scientific procedures, thus satisfying the technical element of the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) determination. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings beyond the sports nutrition space and focus on the dietary supplement and food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our future revenue profits and financial condition, our ability to maintain our patents, generate revenues from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, secure compliance with our intellectual property rights, and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks, including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

