Beta Bionics, Inc. Investigated on Behalf of Investors - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - BBNX

News provided by

DJS Law Group LLP

Jan 15, 2026, 01:36 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Beta Bionics, Inc. ("Beta Bionics" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BBNX) for violations of the securities laws.

INVESTIGATION DETAILS: The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On January 8, 2026, Beta Bionics announced that it expects fewer patient starts in the fourth quarter than estimated by analysts. Due to this shortfall, shares of Beta Bionics fell by 37% on January 9, 2026.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate.

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DJS Law Group LLP

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Varonis Systems, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - VRNS

The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Varonis Systems, Inc. ("Varonis " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: VRNS ) for...

CoreWeave, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights - CRWV

The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against CoreWeave, Inc. ("CoreWeave " or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CRWV ) for violations...
More Releases From This Source