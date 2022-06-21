Beta-carotene Market Recorded 2.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Shift in Demand from Synthetic to Natural Beta-carotene to Fuel the Market Growth|Technavio

Beta-carotene Market: Scope

The beta-carotene market covers the following areas:

Beta-carotene Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: The health benefits of beta-carotene are a key driving factor impacting the global beta-carotene market growth. Beta-carotene is a type of carotenoid compound commonly found in algae and plants. It is widely known for its health-beneficial factors. It is also called provitamin A because, after digestion, the body converts it into vitamin A. Vitamin A is one of the essential micronutrients required by the body for its proper functioning. The antioxidant properties of beta-carotene help in the prevention of chronic disease. Beta-carotene protects the body from harmful free radicals, which are the key reason for skin degeneration and aging. Consumption of beta-carotene-containing foods can lower the chances of inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. On that note, oxidative stress has been found to be responsible for the development of various diseases and conditions such as Parkinson's, cancer, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, heart failure, chronic fatigue syndrome, vitiligo, Alzheimer's, and depression. Some of the health benefits of beta-carotene are it improves respiratory health, it prevents skin irritation, redness, and UV-inducted erythema and it also supports healthy pregnancy and treats oral leucoplakia.

Challenges: The negative effects of medications will be a key challenge negatively impacting the global beta-carotene market growth. Beta-carotene largely affects various medications, and consumers must take precautions before taking certain drugs and beta-carotene supplements in combination. It is advisable that consumers taking antibiotics, orlistat or plant sterols, proton pump inhibitors, and cholesterol-lowering drugs must inform the doctor before consuming beta-carotene supplements. Furthermore, beta-carotene also interrelates with the niacin drug and produces several negative effects. Consuming beta-carotene in combination with niacin, selenium, vitamin C, and vitamin E can decrease the benefits of niacin. Niacin helps in increasing good cholesterol content. However, taking niacin with beta-carotene and other vitamin supplements might reduce the content of good cholesterol in the body. Unsolicited interactions of beta-carotene with several drugs and medications are likely to reduce the consumption of beta-carotene during the forecast period.

Beta-carotene Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Beta-carotene Market is segmented by Application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the beta-carotene market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Companies Mentioned

The beta-carotene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Allied Biotech Corp.

BASF SE

BioExtract

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Foodchem International Corp.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lycored Corp.

Marigan Holding BV

Beta-carotene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.02% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 80.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.64 Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allied Biotech Corp., BASF SE, BioExtract, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., and Marigan Holding BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialty chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allied Biotech Corp.

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 51: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 52:BASF SE – Key news



Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 BioExtract

Exhibit 55: BioExtract - Overview



Exhibit 56: BioExtract - Product and service



Exhibit 57: BioExtract - Key offerings

10.6 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Exhibit 58: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Overview



Exhibit 59: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Business segments



Exhibit 60:Chr. Hansen Holding A/S – Key news



Exhibit 61: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Segment focus

10.7 Divi's Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Divi's Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Divi's Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 65:Divi's Laboratories Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 66: Divi's Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Foodchem International Corp.

Exhibit 67: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Foodchem International Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 70: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72:Kemin Industries Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 73: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 75: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 76:Koninklijke DSM NV – Key news



Exhibit 77: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.11 Lycored Corp.

Exhibit 79: Lycored Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Lycored Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 81:Lycored Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 82: Lycored Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 Marigan Holding BV

Exhibit 83: Marigan Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 84: Marigan Holding BV - Product and service



Exhibit 85: Marigan Holding BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

