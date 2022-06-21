Beta-carotene Market Recorded 2.64% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Shift in Demand from Synthetic to Natural Beta-carotene to Fuel the Market Growth|Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 06:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beta-carotene market size is expected to increase by USD 80.18 million from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.02%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The shift in demand from synthetic to natural beta-carotene key trending factor impacting the global beta-carotene market growth. Beta-carotene is naturally found in fruits and vegetables as bright-colored pigments. Commercially, it can be produced using natural and chemical sources. Organically, natural sources, such as beta-carotene-rich fruits and vegetables, are fermented to produce beta-carotene. Synthetic beta-carotene is produced by the chemical synthesis of benzene and methanol. Furthermore, benzene, an organic chemical compound used in the synthetic production of beta-carotene, is generally extracted from crude oil. It has no nutritional value and is also considered a carcinogen. However, naturally derived beta-carotene is therapeutically more effective and is easily absorbed by the body. The natural beta-carotene has higher antioxidant activity than its synthetic counterpart, which lacks antioxidant activity in humans and animals.
For more highlights on the Market Trends - Request a Sample Report!
Beta-carotene Market: Scope
The beta-carotene market covers the following areas:
Beta-carotene Market: Market Dynamics
Driver: The health benefits of beta-carotene are a key driving factor impacting the global beta-carotene market growth. Beta-carotene is a type of carotenoid compound commonly found in algae and plants. It is widely known for its health-beneficial factors. It is also called provitamin A because, after digestion, the body converts it into vitamin A. Vitamin A is one of the essential micronutrients required by the body for its proper functioning. The antioxidant properties of beta-carotene help in the prevention of chronic disease. Beta-carotene protects the body from harmful free radicals, which are the key reason for skin degeneration and aging. Consumption of beta-carotene-containing foods can lower the chances of inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. On that note, oxidative stress has been found to be responsible for the development of various diseases and conditions such as Parkinson's, cancer, atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, heart failure, chronic fatigue syndrome, vitiligo, Alzheimer's, and depression. Some of the health benefits of beta-carotene are it improves respiratory health, it prevents skin irritation, redness, and UV-inducted erythema and it also supports healthy pregnancy and treats oral leucoplakia.
Challenges: The negative effects of medications will be a key challenge negatively impacting the global beta-carotene market growth. Beta-carotene largely affects various medications, and consumers must take precautions before taking certain drugs and beta-carotene supplements in combination. It is advisable that consumers taking antibiotics, orlistat or plant sterols, proton pump inhibitors, and cholesterol-lowering drugs must inform the doctor before consuming beta-carotene supplements. Furthermore, beta-carotene also interrelates with the niacin drug and produces several negative effects. Consuming beta-carotene in combination with niacin, selenium, vitamin C, and vitamin E can decrease the benefits of niacin. Niacin helps in increasing good cholesterol content. However, taking niacin with beta-carotene and other vitamin supplements might reduce the content of good cholesterol in the body. Unsolicited interactions of beta-carotene with several drugs and medications are likely to reduce the consumption of beta-carotene during the forecast period.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Beta-carotene Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Beta-carotene Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Beta-carotene Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Beta-carotene Market: Segmentation Analysis
The Beta-carotene Market is segmented by Application (food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and animal feed) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America). Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the beta-carotene market size and actionable market insights on each segment.
Companies Mentioned
The beta-carotene market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Allied Biotech Corp.
- BASF SE
- BioExtract
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
- Foodchem International Corp.
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lycored Corp.
- Marigan Holding BV
- To know about vendor offerings -Click Now!
Related Reports:
- The lubricants market share is expected to increase by USD 6.22 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.33%.
- The ultra-pure sulfuric acid market share is expected to increase by USD 59.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.46%.
|
Beta-carotene Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.02%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 80.18 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.64
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allied Biotech Corp., BASF SE, BioExtract, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Foodchem International Corp., Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lycored Corp., and Marigan Holding BV
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialty chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Dietary supplements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Cosmetics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Allied Biotech Corp.
- 10.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 50: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 51: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 52:BASF SE – Key news
- Exhibit 53: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.5 BioExtract
- Exhibit 55: BioExtract - Overview
- Exhibit 56: BioExtract - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: BioExtract - Key offerings
- 10.6 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
- Exhibit 58: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Business segments
- Exhibit 60:Chr. Hansen Holding A/S – Key news
- Exhibit 61: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S - Segment focus
- 10.7 Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: Divi's Laboratories Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Divi's Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 65:Divi's Laboratories Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 66: Divi's Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Foodchem International Corp.
- Exhibit 67: Foodchem International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Foodchem International Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Foodchem International Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Kemin Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72:Kemin Industries Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 73: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV
- Exhibit 74: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 76:Koninklijke DSM NV – Key news
- Exhibit 77: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
- 10.11 Lycored Corp.
- Exhibit 79: Lycored Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Lycored Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81:Lycored Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: Lycored Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Marigan Holding BV
- Exhibit 83: Marigan Holding BV - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Marigan Holding BV - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: Marigan Holding BV - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 87: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 89: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article