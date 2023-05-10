Beta Cell Action Launches to Advocate for Accessible Diabetes Care and Support Federal Legislation

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beta Cell Action, a new 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to accessing insulin and other diabetes medications and devices, officially launches today. Beta Cell Action is the first and only diabetes-centered 501(c)(4) that is not funded by the same insulin makers that are pricing diabetics out of their lives.

The U.S. accounts for just 6% of global diabetics but 39.3% of the global healthcare costs of diabetes. This is the result of policy choices by our representatives. It's time to go on the offensive against politicians who put the for-profit pharmaceutical industry ahead of their citizens.

Beta Cell Action focuses on five key activities to further its mission:

Tracking politicians' political contributions from insulin-making corporations, their voting record on bills relating to insulin policy, and their commitments to healthcare policy. The organization keeps an updated scorecard of politicians and endorses those who align with its policy views. Sending in letters of support for federal policies that align with the organization's views on healthcare policy. Hosting advocate training workshops to teach people interested in diabetes healthcare policy how to become politically active, like how to contact and communicate with lawmakers and how to build a grassroots network of other advocates. Creating educational materials about healthcare in the U.S. as it concerns diabetes, such as the costs of medications, current laws, and comparisons to other healthcare systems, to educate voters on current healthcare policies and proposed policies. Publishing a newsletter with updates on policies that impact diabetes healthcare, a list of current news stories that relate, and what other diabetes advocacy groups are doing.

By spearheading these progressive political activities, Beta Cell Action will build a strong grassroots network that can effectively lobby for federal legislation that eliminates barriers to accessing insulin and other diabetes medications and devices.

For more information about Beta Cell Action and how to get involved, please visit betacellaction.org.

About Beta Cell Action:

Through voter organizing and federal lobbying, Beta Cell Action's mission is to confront and defeat the corporate greed that plagues the healthcare industry.

Beta Cell Action was founded to expose and fight the unaffordable costs of managing diabetes. We believe that all Americans with diabetes, regardless of their income or insurance status, have a right to the insulin, medications, and devices that keep them alive.

We are going on the offensive to demand that our elected officials prioritize the well-being of their constituents over the profits of the healthcare industry.

