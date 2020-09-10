Beta Glucan Market Projected to Surpass $525 Million by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc.'s report, the Beta Glucan Market was estimated at $325 million in 2019 and is slated to exceed $525 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the major winning strategies, market estimations as well as size, main investment avenues, competitive scenarios, drivers and opportunities, and wavering industry trends.

Increasing adoption of holistic health lifestyles in different regions across the world is likely to trigger the beta glucan market. Soluble product solutions extracted from cereal grains and mushrooms products are neutral in taste, odor, and texture along with a high concentration of protein and amino acids, which makes them compatible with various food & beverage and cosmetic solutions. Soluble product solutions extracted from cereal grains are expected to reach USD 118.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Beta glucan helps in optimizing feed efficiency and lowering feed costs. Antibiotic resistance developed in animals and humans due to the high usage of antibiotics in pork or any other meat is likely to drive consumer attention towards extracts of purity below 70% in the years to come. 70% of yeast-based products are widely used in manufacturing various cosmetic preparations. Its skin moisturizing nature, along with effective antimicrobial activity, makes it compatible for manufacturing soaps, lotions, and creams.

Yeast-based products of 70%-85% purity are an excellent source of antioxidants and chromium, boosting the metabolic system against a wide variety of bacterial infections, thus promoting the growth of the beta glucan market. Yeast-based products with a purity above 85% are used in the sports beverage industry, owing to their performance-enhancing characteristics without triggering insulin and blood pressure.

Mushroom-extracted products of purity 10-20% are utilized in dairy cow nutrition to enhance the technical properties of milk for cheese and butter production. Products with a purity of 20-30% are used in manufacturing organic cosmetic preparations, as they are compatible with various skin types such as oily, dry, and sensitive and help in reducing the symptoms of skin aging, hyperpigmentation, and inflammation. Mushroom extracts with a purity of 30-50% are used in manufacturing a wide variety of food & beverage fortifying powders and liquids owing to its nature of being naturally rich in antioxidants, such as ergothioneine and glutathione. High-purity mushroom extracts are widely used in manufacturing medicines and pharmaceutical-grade supplement products.

Increasing applications of seaweed in processed food products, such as frozen pizza, hot dogs, and dried pasta, aid in reducing cardiovascular diseases, owing to its content of potassium salts, which do not lead to high blood pressure. In meat products, seaweed tends to increase dietary fiber and antioxidants, inducing lower cholesterol levels. Seaweed acts as a substitute for salt and exhibits antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, which aid in digestion and weight management, thus aiding the beta glucan market growth.

Health benefits such as relaxation, relief from stress & pain, and personal care benefits such as skin improvement and acne treatment are attracting the attention of Europeans towards leading a health-conscious lifestyle. Consumers are increasingly aware of the role of food in overall health and wellness primarily on account of the growing influence of social media, which enhances the popularity of food fads. The region is witnessing growing demand for organic, free-from, and vegetarian foods on account of specific dietary needs, personal preference, and intolerance. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness of the manufacturing processes and health labels and claims on food & beverage products has increased the adoption of health & wellness food in Europe.

Some major findings of the beta glucan market report include:

Increasing demand for beta glucan products extracted from mushrooms in cosmetic products, owing to their natural antioxidant-rich nature, natural oil base, and pH neutrality.

Cosmetics application in the mushroom beta glucan market is expected to reach USD 19.90 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Manufacturers are conducting extensive research to develop various product compositions to improve quality and provide improved results should contribute to global product demand.

High cost of extraction of beta glucan from the extract obtained from cereals is expected to decline the demand for the product to some extent throughout the forecast period

Industry players are engaged in acquiring firms and gaining profitable contracts to meet growing demands from food & beverage and pharmaceutical applications, which should boost the growth of the market.

Yeast segment is expected to register a market value of USD 103.9 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2020 and 2026.

Some of the major players in the global beta glucan industry include Cargill, Kerry Group, DSM, Lesaffre International, Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., AIT Ingredients, Biorigin, Super Beta Glucan, Ohly, CEAPRO, Immuno Medic, Tate & Lyle PLC, Garuda International Inc., Frutarom, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Speciality Biotech Co., Ltd., Alltech Life Sciences and GlycaNova.

