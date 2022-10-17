Beta-Lactam And Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors Market to grow by USD 9.04 Bn, Pharmaceutical Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market has been categorized as a part of the global pharmaceutical market. The parent pharmaceuticals market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D or production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Growth in the global pharmaceutical market will be driven by the factors increasing life expectancy, increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle, increase in cases of chronic conditions, etc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market size is expected to grow by USD 9.04 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Scope

The beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors market report covers the following areas:

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

Leading vendors, such as Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie Inc., compete in the market in focus based on pricing, product innovation, and availability of drugs and dietary supplements. Vendors are trying to increase their market share by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. The regulatory control and exit barrier in the market in focus are high. Therefore, the competition in the market in focus is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Route of Administration

Oral - The beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market share growth by the oral segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as increased availability of oral agents with excellent absorption (good bioavailability) that provides adequate blood levels with oral administration and increased pressure on physicians to provide more cost-effective therapies for patients have resulted in increased demand for oral route of administration. This is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Intravenous



Others

Geography

North America - 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The easy availability of beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors over the counter (OTC) will facilitate the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period

Europe



Asia



ROW (Rest of the World)

Beta Lactam and Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beta lactam and beta lactamase inhibitors market, vendors

Beta Lactam And Beta Lactamase Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.04 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Livealth Biopharma Pvt. Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

