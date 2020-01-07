Beta Lifescience Announces the Online Availability of Quality Immune Checkpoint Proteins for Scientific Discoveries

FIREFILED, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beta Lifescience, a world leading biotech company based in NJ, USA, announces that scientists in the field of cancer immunotherapy, immune checkpoint, targeted therapy, etc. now have access to the quality immune checkpoint protein products through the company's newly launched website.

Immune checkpoints refer to a plethora of inhibitory pathways hardwired into the immune system that are crucial for maintaining self-tolerance and modulating the duration and amplitude of physiological immune responses in peripheral tissues in order to minimize collateral tissue damage. Immune checkpoints are regulators of the immune system. These pathways are crucial for self-tolerance, which prevents the immune system from attacking cells indiscriminately. Inhibitory checkpoint molecules are targets for cancer immunotherapy due to their potential for use in multiple types of cancers. PD-1 , CTLA4 and PD-L1 have been approved as checkpoint inhibitors.

Beta Lifescience has produced proteins for almost 50 immune checkpoint proteins. Over the past years, our research team and scientists have been able to assemble more than 6,000 recombinant proteins for life science research needs. The proteins are rigorously tested to meet the research and development demand for excellent quality, high purity, low endotoxin and uncompromising biological activity at competitive prices.

"With active sample testing size at a low price, competitive bulk price for quantity of 1 mg and more, multiple tags, species and express host options, secondary purification, formulation optimization and fast turnaround, all the proteins can be customized according to our customer's needs. Our reputation for quality is an essential factor in achieving a favorable position in the market place and the benefits associated with manufacturing top quality products, we are always on the go," commented Chris Pedigo , the chief marketing staff in Beta Lifescience.

About Beta Lifescience

Beta Lifescience is a professional company committed to providing premium quality life science research reagents worldwide across research and diagnostic markets. Our strong portfolio of recombinant proteins, viral antigens, antibodies, enzymes, small molecules and assy kits provides life science researchers tools for basic research and drug discovery. Our company has a core technology R&D team consisting of professional scientists in the fields of microbiology, biochemistry, neurobiology, cell biology, biochemistry, molecular biology and organic chemistry. Our mission is to accelerate research processes and reduce cost in scientific research.To learn more, visit www.betalifesci.com.

