BETAH Associates Wins 2019 TOP 100 MBE® Award

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BETAH Associates, a 30-year old African American and woman-owned firm that aims to "do well and do good," has been recognized as a 2019 Top 100 MBE® (Minority Business Enterprise) by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC). This prestigious award recognizes minority business enterprises in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial accomplishments, a high level of professionalism, and have made substantial contributions to their community. Michelle Taylor, BETAH's President and CEO, will receive the award at the CRMSDC's 38th Annual Leaders and Legends Awards Ceremony, today at the MGM National Harbor.

Michelle Taylor, BETAH President and CEO

"It is an honor to be recognized for our work and to rank among this prestigious list of Capital Region companies," said President and CEO Michelle Taylor. "This accomplishment is possible because of three decades of client trust, partner collaborations, and a tenacious team of committed and creative staff and consultants."

Established in 2007, the Top 100 MBE Awards® ceremony welcomes nearly 1,000 attendees in celebration of the creativity and innovation of regional MBEs who are role models and inspire the entire community. Sharon R. Pinder, CRMSDC's president and CEO, says, "Our board of directors and our corporate members congratulate the 2019 Top 100 MBEs® on their stellar accomplishments. We are proud to add this year's class of winners to our circle of leadership."

About BETAH Associates: Since 1988, BETAH has collaborated with clients to create messages, programs, and events that matter. As a minority and woman- owned small business, BETAH supports a wide range of clients in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. The company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America and Washington Business Journal's 2019 Top Family Owned Businesses. Learn more: http://www.betah.com

About Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC): CRMSDC, established in 1972, is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. CRMSDC is headquartered in Silver Spring Maryland. Celebrating its 47th anniversary as a not-for-profit economic development organization supporting growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia through programs and services that help corporations enhance the diversity and innovation of their supply chains, CRMSDC connects corporate and government members to well established, certified minority-owned business enterprises.

