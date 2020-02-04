BETAH Recognized by Maryland Governor's Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BETAH Associates, an African American and woman-owned small business, that aims to "do well and do good," today received a Maryland Governor's Citation. BETAH is an award-winning professional services firm that has served federal, state, and local government clients for over 30 years. This honor, bestowed by the Maryland Governor's Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs (GOMA), recognizes BETAH's contribution to the state's business growth and giving back to local communities. Michelle Taylor, President and CEO, accepted the honor at this morning's Ready Set Grow event hosted by the Office.

Michelle Taylor, President and CEO, BETAH Associates

"Maryland is open for business, and it is my pleasure to present Ms. Taylor with a Governor's Citation on behalf of Governor Larry Hogan," said Jimmy Rhee, Special Secretary of the Governor's Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs. "We commend her and the entire team at BETAH Associates for their contributions to our state's economic growth and their positive impact on our communities they serve."

"For over 30 years, BETAH has been providing services that have had a positive impact on communities. It has been my desire to contribute to Maryland's economy through job creation, community engagement, and service. To be recognized by Governor Hogan for these contributions is an honor. We are proud to be a Maryland-based, minority and woman-owned small business, and value the importance of contributing to something greater than ourselves," said Michelle Taylor, President and CEO, BETAH Associates.

About BETAH Associates: Since 1988, BETAH has collaborated with clients to create messages, programs, and events that matter. As a minority and woman- owned small business, BETAH provides communications, event management, and peer review services to clients in the government, private, and non-profit sectors. The company has been recognized Inc Magazine's 2017 list of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, Washington Business Journal's 2019 Best Family-Owned Business, and the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council's 2019 Top 100 Minority Business Enterprises. Learn more: http://www.betah.com

