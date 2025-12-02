BetaNXT and Tumelo Partner to Open Up Shareholder Voting for Millions of Retail Investors

Integration Gives Asset Managers & Brokers Access to Scalable Voting-Choice Infrastructure at a Time When Policymakers Wish to Expand Shareholder Participation

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, has announced a partnership with U.K. stewardship technology firm Tumelo to enable pass-through voting for millions of retail investors.

Combining the power of Tumelo's ProxySphere voting technology with BetaNXT's proxy and investor communications network, the partnership enables brokers, asset managers, and retirement plans to offer individual investors and beneficial owners a direct voice in corporate decision-making — enhancing shareholder engagement efficiently, securely and at scale.

The partnership comes at a timely moment, as policymakers signal interest in empowering shareholders and expanding participation — making a scalable voting-choice infrastructure increasingly relevant. By enabling brokers and asset managers to extend access across their entire retail base, the BetaNXT/Tumelo integration establishes a forward-looking model for fairness and positions firms to meet evolving compliance expectations to enhance transparency in corporate governance.

"This partnership is a natural extension of BetaNXT's mission to connect the investment ecosystem through data, technology and transparency," said Chris Nobles, Division Executive for Mediant, a BetaNXT business. "Together with Tumelo, we're empowering firms to strengthen client trust and meet the growing demand for investor participation."

Brokers and retirement plans can now harness the BetaNXT/Tumelo partnership to deepen shareholder engagement, enhance financial literacy and strengthen client loyalty. The result is a data-driven process that empowers investors while streamlining operations for financial institutions.

"We're on a mission to give every investor a voice," said Will Goodwin, Co-Founder of Tumelo. "Together with BetaNXT, we're unlocking shareholder power for millions — enabling people to fully personalize their investment products to best meet their objectives."

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of Connected Wealth by investing in platforms, products and partnerships to accelerate growth. It is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience. Through its software, data, and operations-as-a-service approach, BetaNXT empowers its clients with flexible, efficient and connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. BetaNXT's comprehensive model reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity and strengthens the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into game-changing differentiators that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

About Tumelo

Tumelo is the only provider to have built a pass-through voting solution from the ground up, specifically designed to scale in line with investor and fund manager requirements. Unlike other offerings that have retrofitted proxy voting systems, Tumelo's cloud-native, modern architecture enables seamless integration across custodians, fund administrators, and proxy advisors, with out-of-the-box support for custom policies and proposal-level voting. The platform is agnostic by design, supporting multiple data sources and all major intermediaries, ensuring clients retain maximum flexibility and choice. This purpose-built foundation delivers resilience and scalability, providing a future-proof platform ready to evolve as pass-through voting adoption accelerates globally.

www.tumelo.com

