BetaNXT Announces New Wave of Investment in AI-Driven Product Innovation

Strategic Investments Accelerate Solutions in Four Key Areas: Data Aggregation, Workflow Automation, Business Intelligence and Predictive Analytics

BetaNXT, a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, announced today that it is expanding its investment in AI to drive ongoing product innovation. This latest milestone builds on the success of BetaNXT's existing AI-powered solutions and the momentum of its recently launched DataXChange platform.

Over the past year, BetaNXT has deployed advanced AI models to transform how complex regulatory and investor-facing materials—including proxy statements, prospectuses, fund reports and corporate action communications—are processed. These models extract, classify, normalize and validate information at scale, drastically reducing manual review, accelerating downstream workflows, and delivering more accurate and timely information to advisors and investors.

"BetaNXT is on a mission to help our clients accelerate their modernization and innovation efforts," said Don Henderson, Chief Technology Officer of BetaNXT. "As a partner to many leading asset and wealth management firms, we are advancing the industry's adoption of AI through strategic applications where we see the greatest opportunities for impact."

The expanded commitment to AI-driven product development will address use cases from across the wealth management lifecycle, benefiting operations teams, advisors and investors alike. Innovation efforts will focus on four key areas:

Data Aggregation: Leveraging AI to streamline the ingestion and processing of complex information will eliminate legacy issues caused by disparate sources, unstructured data and manual errors, enabling more accurate, timely and personalized experiences.





Leveraging AI to streamline the ingestion and processing of complex information will eliminate legacy issues caused by disparate sources, unstructured data and manual errors, enabling more accurate, timely and personalized experiences. Workflow Automation: Automating routine, manually intensive tasks to free up valuable time for clients as well as for BetaNXT's internal teams. When code analysis, document synthesis, customization and other time-consuming processes can be significantly accelerated, users have more time to focus on higher-value activities.





Automating routine, manually intensive tasks to free up valuable time for clients as well as for BetaNXT's internal teams. When code analysis, document synthesis, customization and other time-consuming processes can be significantly accelerated, users have more time to focus on higher-value activities. Business Intelligence: Enhancing the DataXChange platform with AI-powered insights that enable clients to measure performance, optimize operations and uncover new opportunities with greater precision and speed. An emphasis on natural-language interfaces will also democratize data access for users across all levels of technical skill.





Enhancing the DataXChange platform with AI-powered insights that enable clients to measure performance, optimize operations and uncover new opportunities with greater precision and speed. An emphasis on natural-language interfaces will also democratize data access for users across all levels of technical skill. Predictive Analytics: Deploying advanced forecasting models to identify key patterns and predict future outcomes. One initial application will be helping firms anticipate and mitigate advisor attrition risk, which can strengthen proactive retention strategies and workforce planning in the increasingly competitive quest for top talent.

"We think of artificial intelligence as augmented intelligence—technology that helps human users accomplish their goals not just faster, but better," said Chris Nobles, Division Executive for Mediant, a BetaNXT business. "By embedding AI into the fabric of our solutions ecosystem, we're enabling new possibilities—transforming the way information flows and decisions are made, strengthening relationships across the wealth management universe."

BetaNXT plans to integrate new AI-driven capabilities into its product suite over the next 12 months, adding to AI-enabled programs already underway. For more information, please visit: https://betanxt.com/capabilities.

BetaNXT powers the future of Connected Wealth by investing in platforms, products and partnerships to accelerate growth. It is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience. Through its software, data, and operations-as-a-service approach, BetaNXT empowers its clients with flexible, efficient and connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. BetaNXT's comprehensive model reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity and strengthens the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into game-changing differentiators that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

