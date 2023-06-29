BetaNXT Appoints Sherry Moreland President of Mediant Communications

News provided by

BetaNXT

29 Jun, 2023, 11:02 ET

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure software with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced Sherry Moreland has been named President of its Mediant Communications business, effective August 15. Ms. Moreland will report to BetaNXT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen C. Daffron.

Ms. Moreland has served as Chief Operating Officer of Mediant for 15 years and is credited with managing Mediant's rapid growth and driving innovation within the investor communications industry. Mediant's founder and President Arthur Rosenzweig will step back from management activities. Mediant was acquired by BetaNXT in March 2023, augmenting BetaNXT's suite of wealth management solutions and expanding BetaNXT into investor communications through Mediant's digital-forward communications capabilities, industry experience, and reliability.

"Sherry has been driving a critical component of our business strategy," said Mr. Daffron. "In the few months we have worked together I have been extremely impressed with her management skills and dedication to our mission. Her work as Chief Operating Officer of Mediant has positioned her well to step into this role and continue on our path to integrate investor communications and proxy services into the BetaNXT suite of offerings. Arthur's guidance over the past 20 years has been invaluable, enabling Mediant's development and growth as an industry leader in the investor communications space. We thank him for his leadership."

Ms. Moreland has been with the Mediant organization since joining as Director of Issuer Services in 2007. She brings more than 30 years of industry experience in broker-dealer operations, mutual fund processing, shareholder services operations, and retirement plan administration, among other functions. Prior to Mediant, she was Vice President and Senior Operations Manager for First Union's Corporate Trust Group (now Wachovia), and Assistant Vice President of Operations for Reliance Trust Company.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of connected wealth management infrastructure software, leveraging realtime data capabilities to enhance the wealth advisor experience. Combining industry expertise with the power of our proven Beta, Maxit, and Mediant businesses, we are focused on solving our customers most demanding integration challenges with flexible, efficient, connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. Our comprehensive approach reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity, and enhances the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into differentiating assets that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

Contacts

Robin Brown

BetaNXT

1-917-697-2122; [email protected]

Dana Taormina

JConnelly on behalf of BetaNXT

[email protected]

SOURCE BetaNXT

Also from this source

BetaNXT Launches Enhanced Client Communications Solutions for Financial Services Firms

BetaNXT Introduces Operations as a Service (OPaaS) Solution for Wealth Management Firms at SIFMA Ops

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.