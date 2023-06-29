BetaNXT Appoints Sherry Moreland President of Mediant Communications

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a provider of wealth management infrastructure software with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced Sherry Moreland has been named President of its Mediant Communications business, effective August 15. Ms. Moreland will report to BetaNXT's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen C. Daffron.

Ms. Moreland has served as Chief Operating Officer of Mediant for 15 years and is credited with managing Mediant's rapid growth and driving innovation within the investor communications industry. Mediant's founder and President Arthur Rosenzweig will step back from management activities. Mediant was acquired by BetaNXT in March 2023, augmenting BetaNXT's suite of wealth management solutions and expanding BetaNXT into investor communications through Mediant's digital-forward communications capabilities, industry experience, and reliability.

"Sherry has been driving a critical component of our business strategy," said Mr. Daffron. "In the few months we have worked together I have been extremely impressed with her management skills and dedication to our mission. Her work as Chief Operating Officer of Mediant has positioned her well to step into this role and continue on our path to integrate investor communications and proxy services into the BetaNXT suite of offerings. Arthur's guidance over the past 20 years has been invaluable, enabling Mediant's development and growth as an industry leader in the investor communications space. We thank him for his leadership."

Ms. Moreland has been with the Mediant organization since joining as Director of Issuer Services in 2007. She brings more than 30 years of industry experience in broker-dealer operations, mutual fund processing, shareholder services operations, and retirement plan administration, among other functions. Prior to Mediant, she was Vice President and Senior Operations Manager for First Union's Corporate Trust Group (now Wachovia), and Assistant Vice President of Operations for Reliance Trust Company.

