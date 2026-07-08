BetaNXT Launches MIC Issuer Portal, Transforming Proxy Engagement

AI-enabled digital experience and delivery layer gives corporate issuers greater visibility,

coordination, and insight across proxy workflows

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT, a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and advanced AI innovation, today announced the launch of the MIC Issuer Portal, an AI-enabled digital experience and delivery layer within its end-to-end proxy solution that helps corporate issuers manage proxy engagement with greater speed, transparency, and control.

Designed for corporate secretaries, general counsel, investor relations teams, and other issuer stakeholders, the portal streamlines key workflows, documents, communications, reporting, and status updates into one secure environment. It reduces fragmented, email-driven coordination while using available data to surface AI-enabled insights, trends, and historical context.

"The MIC Issuer Portal reflects our commitment to modernizing proxy services with practical, data-driven intelligence," said Laura Franconi, Head of Issuer and Broker Solutions at BetaNXT. "It gives clients a clearer real-time view of proxy activity and reinforces their ability to act decisively."

Proxy engagements have historically relied on manual tracking, disconnected tools, and fragmented communication. As issuer expectations evolve, organizations require faster coordination, clearer status visibility, and easier access to actionable information.

The MIC Issuer Portal addresses those needs by combining task management, document access, approvals, communications, reporting, and AI-enabled operational insights into a shared workspace where all data is available in real time. The result is a more consistent process for issuers and BetaNXT teams to collaborate during proxy events and maintain visibility throughout the year.

The portal builds on BetaNXT's solutions for corporate issuers and mutual funds, expanding BetaNXT's proxy management, investor communications, and shareholder meeting capabilities with a more intelligent digital experience.

To learn more about BetaNXT's solutions for corporate issuers, please visit https://betanxt.com/issuer-solutions.

To schedule a demo of the MIC Issuer Portal, clients can reach out to their respective BetaNXT relationship managers or visit https://betanxt.com/contact-page/.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, powered by real-time data capabilities. We support key stakeholders across the financial services ecosystem — including broker-dealers, advisors, wealth managers, issuers, and asset managers.

Our integrated approach empowers clients with scalable trading and settlement services, robust asset servicing capabilities, regulatory-compliant investor communications, and advanced data management and analytics. BetaNXT's solutions streamline operations, enhance productivity, strengthen compliance and reduce enterprise cost, helping clients excel in the digital age. By investing in platforms, products and partnerships, we transform our clients' platforms into strategic differentiators that drive efficiency, performance and growth. For more information, visit betanxt.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Marvin Simkins JConnelly for BetaNXT +1 (973) 349-2959 [email protected] Laura Barger Chief Marketing Officer, BetaNXT +1 (888) 949-9957, option 3 [email protected]

SOURCE BetaNXT