BetaNXT Partners with Chicago Clearing Corporation to Launch Seamless Class Action Recovery for Brokers and Wealth Managers

Strategic Relationship Simplifies the Process of Delivering What Investors Are Owed, at a Time When Class Action Settlements Are Becoming More Complex

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BetaNXT , a leading provider of wealth management technology solutions with real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience, today announced a partnership with Chicago Clearing Corporation (CCC), the leader in securities and antitrust class action claim filing. The collaboration makes it easier for brokers and wealth managers to identify eligible holdings and return class action settlement funds to investors – transforming a complex, data heavy process into a simpler, more streamlined experience.

"This partnership is about empowering brokers to better serve their investors," said Chris Nobles, Division Executive for Mediant, a BetaNXT business. "By combining BetaNXT's foundational data platforms and network of brokers with CCC's recovery expertise, we're helping firms reduce operational friction and ensure investors don't leave money on the table."

The timing of the offering is significant, as billions of settlement dollars are available every year, yet very few class members file to claim their recovery. Class action settlements are becoming more complex, particularly with the emergence of Delaware's "direct pay" structure, which changes how proceeds reach beneficial owners. These trends highlight the need for data accuracy – as well as the coordination between broker platforms and CCC – to ensure funds reach the right investors efficiently and transparently.

"The complexity of class action settlements is growing, and brokers need a partner who can help them keep pace," said James Tharin, CEO of CCC. "With BetaNXT, we're aligning systems to make sure investors get what they're owed without adding more work for their brokers."

The turnkey service is available immediately, with minimal integrations required. Firms seeking to simplify recovery and improve client outcomes can obtain more information at https://www.betanxt.com.

About BetaNXT

BetaNXT powers the future of Connected Wealth by investing in platforms, products and partnerships to accelerate growth. It is a leading provider of frictionless wealth management enterprise solutions, real-time data capabilities and an enhanced advisor experience. Through its software, data, and operations-as-a-service approach, BetaNXT empowers its clients with flexible, efficient and connected solutions that anticipate their changing needs. BetaNXT's comprehensive model reduces enterprise cost, streamlines operations processes, increases advisor productivity and strengthens the investor experience. Together with BetaNXT, wealth management firms are transforming their platforms into game-changing differentiators that enable enterprise scale and stimulate commercial growth. For more information visit www.betanxt.com.

About Chicago Clearing Corporation

Chicago Clearing Corporation (CCC) is the securities and antitrust class action claims services specialist. Outsourcing to CCC eliminates the burden of claim filing, ensures you keep up with every potential recovery opportunity, recovers every dollar owed, and lets you focus on the real work of investing. For more information, please visit www.chicagoclearing.com.

