Betavoltaic Cell Market Insights 2015-2025 - Major Players are City Labs, BetaBatt, Qynergy Corp, NUST MISIS, and Widetronix

DUBLIN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The "Global Betavoltaic Cell Market By Isotopes Type (Tritium, Strontium, Krypton, Nickel, Others), By Shape (Rectangular v/s Cylindrical), By End User Industry (Aerospace, Electronics & Communication, Healthcare, Defense, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Betavoltaic Cell Market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing investments by various governments across the globe on R&D activities. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements and developments in the product are further expected to propel the growth of the market over the next few years. Furthermore, associated advantages such as compact and small size are further expected to spur the growth of the market.



The market is segmented based on isotype type, shape, end-user industry, company and region. Based on the end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into aerospace, electronics & communication, healthcare, defense, others. The healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the extensive use of betavoltaic cells in pacemaker batteries as a replacement to lithium ion battery.



Regionally, the betavoltaic cell market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to dominate the market during forecast period in the overall betavoltaic cell market owing to the early adoption and advancements in technologies in the region.



Major players operating in the market include City Labs, BetaBatt, Qynergy Corp., NUST MISIS, Widetronix and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market based on isotype type, shape, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Betavoltaic Cell Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Betavoltaic Cell Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Awareness

5.2. Brand Recall

5.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Betavoltaic Cell Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Isotopes Type (Tritium, Strontium, Krypton, Nickel, Others)

6.2.2. By Shape (Rectangular vs. Cylindrical)

6.2.3. By End-user Industry (Aerospace, Electronics & Communication, Healthcare, Defense, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Betavoltaic Cell Market Outlook



8. Europe Betavoltaic Cell Market Outlook



9. North America Betavoltaic Cell Market Outlook



10. South America Betavoltaic Cell Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Betavoltaic Cell Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Patent Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. City Labs Inc.

15.2. BetaBatt, Inc.

15.3. Qynergy Corp.

15.4. NUST MISIS

15.5. Widetronix



16. Strategic Recommendations



