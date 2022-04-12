Betches, the Female Owned Media Company Dominating Internet Pop Culture, Enters the Booming Ready-To-Drink Market With Faux Pas™ Canned Cocktails

Betches launched in 2011 as one of the first digitally native publishers to lean heavily into Instagram, building a community of over 48MM -- mostly Millennial and Gen Z women. The company's network of Instagram accounts is responsible for some of the most shareable and culturally relevant memes and content and Faux Pas ™ will be its first co-branded alcohol offering. A leader in innovation, Spirit of Gallo has brought several brands to market in recent years, including High Noon® Hard Seltzer and Pink Whitney® Vodka, leveraging major media partners to help successfully grow these brands to leadership positions in their respective categories. With Faux Pas™, Gallo and the women behind Betches are looking to become the only canned cocktail brand with a dedicated media platform and products that are truly authentic to Betches' passionate community.

"We're excited to introduce Faux Pas™ to our audience because we made it specifically for them," said Jordana Abraham, co-founder of Betches and Chief Innovation Officer. "My co-founders, Aleen Dreksler and Sami Sage, and I are especially proud to create an alcoholic beverage that we feel appeals to women the way no other drink in the market does. We're especially proud to have made a drink that celebrates female friendships grounded in realness and laughing together at our faux pas'."

Faux Pas™ features some of the leading and most widely recognized cocktail types and elevated flavors that were crafted with a unique Betches twist. Each of the canned cocktails is made with real vodka or real tequila and contains 8% alcohol by volume. The products are also gluten-free and made with no artificial flavors (or friends) with vibrant, hard-to-miss designs complete with the Betches logo and its trademark humor within the drink descriptions. Whether you're telling your life story to your cab driver or responding to everyone's Instagram story as if it's personally directed at you, Faux Pas™ is all about encouraging Betches community to laugh at their faux pas'.

"With the unprecedented ready-to-drink category growth, we've seen pre-mixed canned cocktails proliferate in the marketplace, making it more challenging than ever for new brands to break through the clutter and resonate with consumers in a meaningful way," said Britt West, Vice President and General Manager of Spirit of Gallo. "That's why we're excited to bring a unique canned cocktail offering to the market that's co-created, co-branded, and promoted by Betches. Betches has consistently met the needs of their audience with fresh content and highly relatable products and Faux Pas™ will be no exception. We're excited to impart Gallo's industry expertise to build the brand and are confident that Faux Pas™ canned cocktails are absolutely going to resonate and over-deliver on quality and on taste."

Faux Pas™ is now available in independent stores and select chains across 16 states including CA, NY, TX, IL, FL, MA, NJ, CO, OH, WA, GA, MD, DC, VA, PA, TN (Nashville Only). Faux Pas™ canned cocktails are available to purchase in four-packs of 250ml cans with a suggested retail price of $12.99. For more information, visit fauxpascocktails.com and @drinkfauxpas on Instagram.

*Source for Ready-to-Drink Statistic: IWSR – United States RTDs Strategic Study 2021

ABOUT BETCHES MEDIA:

Betches Media was founded in early 2011 by lifelong best friends, Aleen Dreksler (CEO), Samantha Sage (CCO) and Jordana Abraham (CIO), and started as a satirical blog geared towards female college students. Betches Media was among the first digital-native publishers to lean heavily into Instagram as a storytelling platform and audience-building tool, leveraging the platform for early revenue opportunities. As both the audience and the landscape have matured, Betches has built a community of 45M - mostly Millennial and Gen Z women - across platforms, diversifying the company with a growing independent podcast network, 5B+ annual social impressions, newsletters, virtual and IRL events, multiple NYT bestselling books, a dating app (Ship) in partnership with Match Group, and a successful e-commerce shop.

ABOUT SPIRIT OF GALLO

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Sun Sips, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Diplomatico, Don Fulano, and Montenegro Amaro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

