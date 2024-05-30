BetDEX Disrupts Sports Betting Industry with Exchange built for Smart Bettors

Great prices, industry low flat fees of 3% of net winnings, and no discriminatory account restrictions all tailored towards winning bettors

EDINBURGH, Scotland, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today BetDEX Labs ("BetDEX) announced the launch of the BetDEX Exchange, a sports betting exchange built for bettors looking to place their bet at a great price with no restrictions. The BetDEX Exchange provides highly competitive odds across popular betting markets, including soccer, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, football and more. Unlike other platforms, users do not incur premium charges or discriminatory account restrictions for being a winning bettor.

English Premier League Odds pulled from odds comparison site, Oddsjam, showing the best odds for each upcoming match on March 30th and 31st. BetDEX's odds are routinely amongst the best compared to 20+ sportsbooks and exchanges integrated with the site.

To demonstrate its commitment to the user experience, the BetDEX Exchange offers one of the lowest fees in the industry - only 3% on net winnings; you only pay if you win. The BetDEX Exchange will never penalize its users for winning, and will always strive to provide its customers with access to the best odds and deep liquidity. Customers can deposit in crypto or fiat to fund their player account.

Varun Sudhakar, CEO and Co-Founder of BetDEX Labs commented on the news, "The core of the BetDEX team were early developers and employees at FanDuel, Betfair, BetDAQ, and BoyleSports motivated to democratize access to sports betting. While sports betting is a massive industry with over $2 trillion dollars traded every year, hidden fees and arbitrary limits on winners have created an extremely poor player experience. We founded BetDEX on the belief that players should not be penalized for their success, and we are proud to launch a sports betting exchange that is built for the bettor. "

Since the beta launch over a year ago, the BetDEX Exchange has grown from taking bets for the FIFA World Cup to now offering a wide variety of betting markets on numerous sports including soccer, football, tennis, hockey, basketball, MMA, e-sports, and more. As a result of this rapid expansion, BetDEX now offers over 20 times as many markets year over year with great prices and deep liquidity, providing bettors with the variety and choice they expect from a top tier sports betting exchange. The BetDEX Exchange is licensed and regulated in Ireland, providing a compliant and legal exchange to its global player base.

About BetDEX

BetDEX Labs Inc. ("BetDEX"), developed by former FanDuel founders and early employees, backed by investors including Paradigm, Multicoin, and Lightspeed, is building open source technology for global prediction markets. The BetDEX Exchange, powered by BetDEX, is a sports betting exchange built on the Monaco Protocol allowing for peer-to-peer wagering. The Exchange is licensed and regulated under the jurisdiction of Ireland. BetDEX is a key contributor to the Monaco Protocol, a permissionless decentralized and open-sourced protocol built on the Solana blockchain, supporting prediction and betting markets. For more information, visit: https://www.betdex.com/. Follow BetDEX @BetDEXLabs.

