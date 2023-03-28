Betegy Takes Ads Personalization Further With the Latest Smart Banners Innovation

The platform enables betting operators and casinos to tailor campaigns to each individual player.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betegy, the award-winning display ads automation platform, has announced the launch of its latest innovation in content personalization.

The platform now allows users to create smart banners that rely on profiling information from the operator's CRM. This enables tailored calls-to-action to be sent to each individual player, based on their activity and preferences, which dramatically increases engagement on the ads.

For instance, when a player logs in to the sportsbook, the platform receives information about his past interactions and betting behavior. Based on this data, Betegy's platform can then identify player's interests and return a personalized banner that caters to his unique preferences. This provides a seamless and personalized experience for an online betting customer while increasing engagement and driving revenue for the operator.

The new feature is set to revolutionize the way that online betting companies approach advertising, with tailored campaigns that better meet the needs and expectations of particular audience clusters. By leveraging CRM data and insights into players' behaviors and triggers, operators can optimize their marketing strategies for even better results.

"We are thrilled to launch this latest innovation in content personalization for our clients," said Alex Kornilov, CEO of Betegy. "The integration with CRM systems allows our clients to provide even more targeted and relevant ads to resonate with each individual player, resulting in increased engagement, retention and ultimately, revenue."

Earlier this year, Betegy launched Creative Studio, allowing operators to create up to 1,000 ads that dynamically show game odds in real-time through a direct API feed. This is crucial, as sports bettors are most interested in game odds, even more so than promos and profit boosts.

With Betegy's solution, marketing teams can avoid the daunting task of manually creating ads for every game and sport, and instead, pull odds directly from the source and use a self-serve platform to create multiple ads at once.

About Betegy

BETEGY is an award-winning platform that enables companies in the iGaming and sports betting industry to create data-driven, personalized, scalable display advertising campaigns in digital, retail, and broadcast domains. BETEGY's work and capabilities span the range of sports and gaming.

The company has established itself as the marketing technology provider of choice to companies including ESPN, Sportsbet.io , Tipico, Bitcasino.io , Yolo Group, Merkur Casino, Bwin, Ringier Axel Springer, Yahoo! Sports, Parimatch, PokerGO, ShotTracker, and Winners.net .

The company has received multiple industry awards for its market-leading technology. These include the 2021 EGR Award for Innovation in Sports Betting and Innovation of the Year at the 2022 SBC Awards.

