BETFRED LAUNCHES CUTTING-EDGE SPORTSBOOK IN THE CAPITAL REGION, FREDERICK, MD.

Betfred USA

13 Oct, 2023, 12:34 ET

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, a trusted name in sports betting since 1967, is excited to announce the grand opening of its state-of-the-art sportsbook at Long Shot's, a premier OTB, in the Capital Region. Spanning an impressive 6,300 square feet, this latest addition is set to revolutionize the sports betting scene in Central Maryland.

Featuring 157 seats, a massive 80-panel television wall, 12 self-service kiosks, and an extensive selection of beers on tap, the Betfred Sportsbook promises an unmatched atmosphere for sports enthusiasts. Guests can savor mouthwatering in-house smoked BBQ delights while enjoying daily food and drink specials, all while watching every game on the big screens.

One of the standout features of this modern sportsbook is its seamless integration of technology for added convenience. Patrons can easily place cash bets at the betting counter for enhanced ease, they can deposit or withdraw funds directly to and from their Betfred Online Account.

Kresimir Spajic, CEO of Betfred USA, emphasized the significance of this service, stating, "Our commitment to enhancing the sports betting experience remains unwavering. The effortless integration of cash deposits and withdrawals exemplifies our dedication to providing customers in Frederick and all of Maryland with a top-tier betting experience."

Alyse Cohen, CEO of Long Shot's, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Betfred and introduce this state-of-the-art sportsbook to the Capital Region. It's a terrific addition to the outstanding Long Shot's experience."

For more information about Betfred and the chance to win big, please visit www.betfredsports.com.

About Long Shot's

Long Shot's, LLC based in Frederick County, Maryland proudly stands as the first and only 100% female-owned business in the state to host a sportsbook. Founded by Alyse L. Cohen, Long Shot's has been an integral part of the Frederick Event Center since 2019.

About Betfred:

Betfred has been a trusted name in sports betting since 1967. In 2019, the Betfred Group launched in the US and is currently operational in 10 states. Betfred takes pride in its sponsorships of the Cincinnati Bengals, Vegas Golden Knights, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Iowa Cubs, Iowa Wild, and Loudoun United.

