Betfred to Pay Out Cincinnati Bengals Championship Wagers Early

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred has announced that it has issued an early pay out for all US wagers on the Cincinnati Bengals to win the pro football championship. Announced by Fred Done, founder and Chairman of Betfred, all bettors holding online or retail wagers in the US on the Bengals to win the championship as of 10am PT on January 25, 2023 were paid out as winners regardless of the eventual outcome of the remaining games. Betfred is the official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Bengals.

CINCINNATI BENGALS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH BETFRED (PRNewsfoto/Betfred USA Sports)

"As a partner of the Bengals, we've had a special relationship with Bengals fans all season, stated Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports. "After the team's huge win on the road in Buffalo last week, we had seen enough to believe they're the best team in the league. As a result, we made the decision to pay existing championship bets early as a goodwill gesture to fans and customers."

For those bettors that missed out on the early payout, Betfred also announced the best price on new wagers on the Bengals to win the championship at +300. That price is available for bets made prior to kick off in Kansas City on Sunday, January 29. Both moves by Betfred are expected to generate significant buzz among sports fans, and is sure to be a popular decision with the team's fans and bettors.

For more information or to place a bet on the Bengals, visit betfredsports.com. Bettors must be 21+. Wagers only accepted in AZ, CO, IA, LA, PA, MD, VA, or OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-800-GAMBLER (PA), 1-800-GAMBLER (MD), 1-800-GAMBLER (VA), or 1-800-589-9966 (OH).

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1,500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry-leading online and mobile products in the UK and South Africa. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas-based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 to enter the robust and ever-expanding U.S. sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports is licensed in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington, Maryland, Virginia, and Ohio with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval.

