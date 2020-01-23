Betfred USA Sports and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk Sign Agreement for Colorado Sports Betting Operations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, the world's largest privately-owned retail bookmaker, and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk have signed an agreement to offer Sports Wagering throughout the state of Colorado.

Subject to regulatory approval, Betfred and Saratoga Casino will be opening a full sports book at the casinos Black Hawk, Colorado property, as well as offering mobile and internet betting for customers within the state of Colorado.

"We are delighted to partner with Saratoga Casino Black Hawk," stated Mark Stebbings, Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer. "This is an exciting opportunity for both companies and we look forward to sharing our joint expertise to provide excellent service and value for sports bettors both on premise in Black Hawk and online to the people within the state of Colorado."

Betfred has been established since 1967 and is one of the biggest sports betting brands in the United Kingdom with over 1500 retail outlets and a leading online platform. Betfred will also provide compliance, support, marketing and trading as part of the business partnership.

"We are excited to have Betfred as our sports wagering partner," said Daniel Gerrity, President of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk. "With over 50 years of international experience in the industry, it's a great opportunity to leverage their expertise along with the Saratoga brand to become the market leader in sports wagering in Colorado."

ABOUT BETFRED USA SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market.

ABOUT SARATOGA CASINO BLACK HAWK

Saratoga Casino Black Hawk is located in the historic town of Black Hawk, Colorado and features over 425 slot machines, 10 table games, a full-service restaurant, bar and a variety of guest services. Saratoga Casino Black Hawk is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings, LLC which is headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY and also owns and oversees the daily operations of Saratoga Casino Hotel in Saratoga Springs, NY. Further information can be found at www.saratogacasinobh.com.

