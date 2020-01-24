Betfred USA Sports and Wind Creek Bethlehem Sign Agreement for Pennsylvania Sports Betting Operations

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred, the world's largest privately-owned retail bookmaker, and Wind Creek Casino & Resort Bethlehem have signed an agreement to operate a sportsbook for their Pennsylvania customers.

Subject to regulatory approval, Betfred will be offering Wind Creek Bethlehem customers their full sportsbook service at the casino as well as mobile and internet betting within the state of Pennsylvania.

Betfred will also provide compliance, support, marketing and trading for this exciting partnership.

James Dorris, Wind Creek Hospitality President & CEO:

"We look forward to the opportunity to work with Betfred to offer sports betting at Wind Creek Bethlehem. Their experience and leadership in the sports wagering market gives us confidence that Betfred is an excellent partner as Wind Creek Bethlehem expands gaming offerings in Pennsylvania."

Mark Stebbings Betfred Group Chief Operating Officer:

"Betfred have been providing sports betting in the UK for over 50 years and we are delighted to partner with Wind Creek Bethlehem where we will share our joint expertise. As part of our partnership we will provide excellent service and value for the sports bettors both on premise at Wind Creek Bethlehem and online to the wider population of Pennsylvania."

ABOUT BETFRED USA SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market.

ABOUT WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY

Wind Creek Hospitality is an authority of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Wind Creek Hospitality manages the Tribe's gaming facilities including: Wind Creek Atmore, Wind Creek Wetumpka, Wind Creek Montgomery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wa She Shu Casino in Nevada, Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino, WindCreekCasino.com, as well as racetracks in Alabama and Florida.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands.

