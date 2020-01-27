Betfred USA Sports Announces the Grand Opening of the Company's First US Sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred USA Sports, the US subsidiary of UK-based Betfred Group, is excited to announce the launch of its first US sportsbook at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort in Larchwood, IA with the official grand opening scheduled for Thursday, January 30, 2020. The 3,500 square foot sportsbook has 80 screens, 10 recliners, 22 lounging chairs, 2 reservable VIP areas, 5 high top tables, a full bar and food service.

"We're very proud of our partnership with Elite Casino Resorts to bring a Las Vegas quality sportsbook to Grand Falls Casino and sports bettors in Sioux Falls, Northwest Iowa and SW Minnesota. Grand Falls already provides a fantastic gaming and resort experience to its patrons and we look forward to adding to that with the Betfred Sportsbook," stated Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports.

Sharon Haselhoff, General Manager of Grand Falls, added "We are thrilled and excited to work together with Betfred USA Sports who brings decades of retail and online expertise to our region. Grand Falls always strives on being a one-of-a-kind destination and we believe the sportsbook experience will be like no other in the Midwest."

The Betfred Sportsbook is opening just in time for some of the busiest sporting events of the year with the big championship game this weekend and the men's college basketball tournament in March. The online and mobile launch of Betfred Sports will follow in the coming weeks which will allow patrons to bet from anywhere within the state of Iowa.

ABOUT BETFRED USA SPORTS

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington UK based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1600 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market.

ABOUT ELITE CASINO RESORTS

Elite Casino Resorts currently owns and operates three premier gaming and resort destinations in Iowa including Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort. The Kehl Family of Dubuque, IA, majority owners of Elite Casino Resorts, have been pioneers in Iowa gaming, awarded the first riverboat gaming operator's license in Iowa on April 1, 1990 for the Dubuque Casino Belle and the first American-flagged vessel to offer gambling cruises in the United States.

