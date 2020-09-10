Betfred USA Sports Launches Online Betting in Colorado and Iowa

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Betfred USA Sports announces the launch of the latest online sports betting products to hit the Colorado and Iowa markets. The Betfred Sports branded products offers a seamless betting experience that allows the opportunity to wager from anywhere, anytime and on any device within each state.

At the touch of your fingertips, sports fans have access to dedicated pages for college and professional sporting events with real-time updates on a variety of betting types including straight bets, in-play wagering, parlays, teasers and more. Special offers are also available in each state with new sign-ups in Colorado getting a risk-free bet up to $500, while in Iowa they will receive a one-time 100% deposit match up to $200.

"Launching Betfred Sports online betting in Colorado and Iowa in time for the football season is a significant milestone for us," said Bryan Bennett, COO of Betfred USA Sports. "We look forward to utilizing our various partnerships including the Denver Broncos, Sanford International, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk to grow our online base and take advantage of our unique offers".

Betfred USA Sports now offers retail sportsbooks and online sports betting in Iowa and Colorado, with a long pipeline of additional states coming soon.

Visit betfredsports.com for more online betting information for Colorado and Iowa.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1500 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain. Betfred Group, founded by brothers Fred and Peter Done in 1967, created Las Vegas based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, is currently a licensed operator in Iowa, Pennsylvania and Colorado, with Nevada coming soon pending regulatory approval. Follow BetfredSports on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

