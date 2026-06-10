BetFury Launches Fury World Cup '26 - Grand Sports Event For $600,000

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetFury turns the 2026 FIFA World Cup into a platform-wide festival of sport and non-stop action. The Fury World Cup '26 event runs from June 11 to July 27, 2026.

Fury World Cup '26

The FIFA World Cup arrives once every four years. For six weeks, billions of people across every continent, every culture, every time zone stop and watch the same thing. The 2026 edition is the longest in history – 48 teams, 104 matches, three host nations. Stadiums in New York and Los Angeles will fill with fans who flew in from São Paulo, Seoul, Warsaw, etc. Football doesn't need a common language.

Fury World Cup '26 is BetFury's answer to that scale. Sports bettors, casino players, and casual fans are all invited to bet, compete, and collect their share of the $600,000 prize pool across five parallel promotions: from battles to a $100,000 lottery.

What's Inside Fury World Cup '26?

The event runs five promotions in parallel across the full event period: Fury Championship Battles, Sport Missions Journey, Mundial Prediction Event, Golden Ticket Raffle, and World Cup Rivals Tournaments.

$360,000 Fury Championship Battles

Three profitable sports battles (First Kick Battle, Midfield Battle, and Final Whistle Battle) and two daily casino battles are a chance for users to prove themselves in competitions and the pursuit of points.

Sport Missions Journey

Missions are a set of simple World Cup-themed tasks that reward players with Free Bets and No Risk Bets until the end of the event.

$20,000 Mundial Prediction Event

Participants pick match results before kick-off and earn free crypto from the $20,000 pool for correct predictions. No real-money bet required to participate.

$100,000 Golden Ticket Raffle

This activity is about collecting lottery tickets by wagering across Originals, Slots, Live, Sport, Future, and NFT Lootboxes, or by making a deposit. Each ticket is a chance at a share of $100,000, drawn at the close of the Fury World Cup '26.

$60,000 World Cup Rivals Tournaments

In addition to battles, there are three tournaments: Global Kick-Off, Soccer Combo Challenge, and Grand Global Clash. Everyone who climbs the leaderboard will get a share of $60,000.

"The World Cup happens once every four years. We didn't want to just run a promotion around it," said CEO of BetFury. "We wanted to build something that matches the scale of the tournament itself. That's our statement about what BetFury is and where we're going."

To participate in the Fury World Cup '26, visit the main event page.

About BetFury

BetFury is a crypto entertainment ecosystem founded in 2019. The platform offers over 8,000 slots, 20+ Original games with RTP up to 99.28%, and 80+ sports for betting with odds higher than the market average. Beyond gaming, BetFury provides a full suite of crypto tools: Crypto Staking with up to 60% APR, Futures, Crypto Swap, etc. Moreover, it has a BFG Staking for accumulating more native tokens or collecting payouts in USDT, ETH, BTC, BNB, and TRX. BetFury continuously evolves based on user feedback and is committed to responsible gambling practices. Learn more at betfury.com.