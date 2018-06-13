Beth Cross of Ariat International Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Winner in Northern California

"I am honored to receive the EY Entrepreneur of the Year® award alongside so many talented leaders and visionaries," said Beth. "It is gratifying to be acknowledged for the contributions my team and I have made as we have grown the Ariat brand into key markets around the world. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and what I am most proud of is that it continues to guide us in developing some of the most technologically advanced products in the market today for our customers."

In 1990, while working at Bain and Company on a strategic marketing and product development strategy for a global athletic shoe brand, Beth Cross and co-founder Pam Parker saw an opportunity to apply the principles of athletic shoe technology and sports marketing to the equestrian footwear market.

In 1993, the first Ariat riding boots entered the marketplace and the company rapidly developed new technologies and products to serve the needs of the world's top equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat is the largest equestrian footwear and apparel brand in the world, with over 6,500 retail partner locations and a team of 500 employees located in offices in Northern California, the UK, China, Mexico and Japan. The company continues to lead the market in designing, developing and producing the most innovative footwear, apparel and denim for its loyal following around the world.

As a Northern California award winner, Beth is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 National Awards, to be announced in November 2018. For additional details on all of the winners, please visit ey.com.

