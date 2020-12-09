Beth Fenton Joins Bedford Cost Segregation

Fenton spent the past two years as a Market Relationship Director at KPMG LLP, a network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax, and Advisory services. She hopes to bring her experience generating high revenue sales opportunities, and managing relationships across multiple industries to the Bedford team. Prior to working at KPMG, she was the Director of Business Development at CFO Advisory Services located in Dallas, Texas.

"We are so pleased to have Beth join our firm as we continue our strategic growth initiative," stated Greg Bryant, Managing Partner of Bedford. "Texas has long been a focus for us, and we have every confidence that Beth will strengthen our existing relationships as well as develop new ones for our company."

As a graduate of the University of Texas and a Dallas native, Fenton is looking forward to bringing Bedford's service offerings to her fellow Texans.

"I'm very excited to join the Bedford team. What really sold me was how they have the warmth and feel of a small company, with the reach and capacity of a large firm," said Fenton. "They have the tools and support I need to thrive in my region."

About Bedford Cost Segregation: Bedford is an independent professional services firm specializing in cost segregation, R&D tax credit studies as well as innovative tax and energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry. Bedford is not an affiliate or subsidiary of an accounting firm and is committed to working closely with CPAs, property owners and trusted advisors to provide high quality "tax-centric" solutions. For more information about Bedford, go to: www.bedfordteam.com

Contact:

Angela Mooney

[email protected]

603-313-4535

SOURCE Bedford Cost Segregation, LLC

Related Links

http://www.bedfordteam.com

