Beth Fuchs Brenner Named As President Of Semihandmade

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Semihandmade, the multi-million-dollar Los Angeles-based company best known for pairing stylish doors with IKEA cabinets and the masterminds behind some of the most beloved kitchens and DIY spaces on Instagram, welcomes Beth Fuchs Brenner to the newly created position of President.

A driving force in the home décor and design world, Brenner most recently served as President of Galerie Media Group, where she oversaw print and digital advertising, brand marketing, editorial operations and web development for Galerie and galeriemagazine.com.

Prior to her time at Galerie, Brenner was the Chief Revenue Officer of Domino Media Group where she led print, digital, and experiential advertising as well as forged numerous strategic partnerships that contributed to the development and growth of Domino's publishing, licensing, and e-commerce businesses. Brenner also led the team that gave birth to the original Domino magazine back in 2005.

"Coming to Semihandmade combines so many of the talents and leadership skills I've honed in my media years; business development, brand marketing, influencer partnerships, product licensing, e-commerce strategy — all contributing to revenue growth. These experiences, alongside my knowledge and love for the design industry, makes this a perfect fit," says Brenner.

Over the next year, Semihandmade is gearing up for explosive growth and Brenner is a key addition to the executive team alongside founder and CEO John McDonald.

"Beth has been a maven in the media space for years. We are excited to have her join Semihandmade as we begin to expand the brand's footprint. She has a proven track record of integrating bold, progressive new marketing approaches to the industry and Semihandmade is thrilled to have her take a leadership role in what's next," says McDonald.

About Semihandmade

Founded by John McDonald, Semihandmade launched in 2011 with the goal of using IKEA cabinets as a base for handmade craftsmanship at a competitive price. Semihandmade has grown to over 60 employees and opened showrooms in NY, LA, Minneapolis, Palm Springs, and Chicago. The company has ranked among Inc. Magazine's 2000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. every year since 2015 and shipped over 5,000 IKEA projects in 2019. www.semihandmade.com

Media Contact: LaRue PR

[email protected] - 732.667.7777

SOURCE Semihandmade