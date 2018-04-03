Beth Ginzinger Named Chief Strategy Officer For Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

"Beth brings a level of expertise that will help expand the meaningful work we do on behalf of our members, and find more opportunities for us to improve quality of life for all Arizonans," says CEO and President Pam Kehaly. "As she joins our talented leadership team, Beth's collaborative style will be an asset as she helps ensure we capture every opportunity."

Ginzinger joins BCBSAZ from Anthem Inc., where she served as vice president for provider joint ventures. There she was instrumental in developing and deploying collaborative provider arrangements that focused on delivering greater value to customers. Prior to that, Ginzinger was president and CEO of Radiant, a WellPoint subsidiary, where she held profit-and-loss management, sales, and operations responsibilities.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University, and a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, which she earned at Ford Motor Company. With experience in health policy and business operations, she is uniquely positioned to develop innovative solutions in healthcare.

"Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona has always been a trusted voice in the community. I'm excited and honored to contribute to that legacy and to help influence the company's growth," Ginzinger says. "It's an exciting time to join the team and make a difference in how care is delivered in Arizona."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ) is committed to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer. With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers. BCBSAZ, a not-for-profit company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff, and Tucson offices. Through advanced clinical programs and community outreach, BCBSAZ is moving health forward. To learn more, visit azblue.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beth-ginzinger-named-chief-strategy-officer-for-blue-cross-blue-shield-of-arizona-300623489.html

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona

Related Links

http://www.azblue.com/

