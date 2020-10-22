Beth Rettig to Lead Sales at PAC Worldwide

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global packaging leader PAC Worldwide has appointed Beth Rettig to the post of Chief Sales Officer. She joins the Seattle-based company after decades of experience working in and leading multinational teams. She will report to company President Steve Foster.

Ms. Rettig brings more than 25 years of professional experience to PAC, much of it in international markets. Her resume includes experience at Newell Rubbermaid, Owens Corning, and Amcor Rigid Packaging, where she ultimately served as Commercial Vice-President.

As Chief Sales Officer for PAC, Ms. Rettig assumes responsibility for managing all global sales revenue. That includes regional sales, major accounts, key industry verticals, and overseeing marketing and global customer service. A considerable amount of that oversight centers on productivity and efficiency initiatives, as well as developing people.

Mr. Foster said, "Beth's ability to not only drive sales but facilitate the professional growth of those around her makes her a special leader. She leverages those skills sets to create value across the stakeholder spectrum. I'm delighted to welcome her aboard the PAC Worldwide team and look forward to the many contributions she will make to our continued growth."

Ms. Rettig, who has a bachelor's degree from Ohio University, earned an MBA in International Business from Xavier University.

About PAC Worldwide

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,400 team members through operations in the US, Mexico, UK, and Malaysia.

CONTACT: Michael Shepherd

(206)224-3550

[email protected]

SOURCE PAC Worldwide