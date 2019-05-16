Beth Stavola to Present at Canadian Cannabis Capital Markets Conference in London

Ms. Stavola recently named #1 on the "2019 Cannabis Business Executive Power Women in Cannabis" list.

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, announced today that Beth Stavola, Chief Strategy Officer and Board Member of iAnthus, will be presenting a session titled, "Being a C-Suite Female Leader in an American Cannabis Industry," at the Canadian Cannabis Capital Markets' Inaugural Women, CBD and Medical Cannabis Conference, being held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Hilton London Paddington Hotel.

In addition to the keynote, Ms. Stavola will be participating in two panel discussions: "Keeping the Glass Ceilings in the Greenhouses" and "Investing in Cannabis Stocks 101."

The Conference will feature successful women from leading cannabis companies throughout the United States and Canada. Discussions and presentations will focus on the various ways cannabis companies are implementing and supporting female leadership, as well as how the cannabis industry as a whole is facilitating a global health and wellness movement.

Ms. Stavola, a leading entrepreneur and pioneer in the cannabis industry, and a well-respected advocate for female empowerment, was recently ranked number one on the 2019 Cannabis Business Executive Power Women in Cannabis list.

"It is an honor to share my experience thus far in the cannabis industry," said Ms. Stavola. "My professional background includes many drawbacks, triumphs and lessons learned, and I am beyond grateful to share them with other executives in the industry. The cannabis industry is unique in that we are building it as we go, and it's through connecting and sharing our experiences that we can truly build something special that will have a positive impact of the lives of millions of people."

*Event Details

Saturday, May 18

Canadian Cannabis Capital Markets Conference

Hilton London Paddington Hotel

London, U.K.

Panel: "Keeping the Glass Ceilings in the Greenhouses" at 1:15 p.m.

Panel: "Investing in Cannabis Stocks 101" at 3:25 p.m.

Solo Presentation: "Being a C-Suite Female Leader in an American Cannabis Industry Powerhouse" at 3:55 p.m.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

