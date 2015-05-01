Bethanie Mattek-Sands To Champion Kimo Sabe Mezcal

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethanie Mattek-Sands, "America's Tennis Rockstar," signed a multi-year deal to become a celebrity spokesperson and brand ambassador for Kimo Sabe Mezcal, announced today by Ashley Walsh Kvamme, CMO and co-founder of Kimo Sabe. Mattek-Sands will make public appearances as well as appear in digital and print advertising for Kimo Sabe Mezcal. With this deal, Bethanie Mattek-Sands becomes one of the only female spokespeople for a liquor brand.

"Kimo Sabe is a Gold Medal winning, female forward company and that is exactly what attracted us to Bethanie. We look forward to having fun breaking down glass walls and ceilings to see a woman proudly endorse a liquor brand," says Ashley Walsh Kvamme, co-founder of Kimo Sabe Mezcal.

Mattek-Sands makes her US Open return today as she plays her round of 64 match at the US Open v Lucie Safarova in the final Grand Slam of the season being held in Flushing Meadows, NY. She is working to regain her previous #1 ranking after being sidelined with a major knee injury halfway through 2017. In addition to her competing, Mattek-Sands will also be commentating for ESPN all the while trying to capture her 8th Grand Slam title.

"I love getting behind a brand that is passionate about their craft and Kimo Sabe is doing just that with its award-winning taste and progressive female forward approach," says Mattek-Sands. "I was a fan from the first pour and could taste why Kimo Sabe is a 6-time Gold Medal winner. Kimo Sabe is revolutionizing the Mezcal market through their unique distillation process and leading the industry with a spotlight on agave sustainability."

Bethanie Mattek-Sands is a 7-time Grand Slam tennis champion, 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winner and former world #1 ranked tennis player. She most recently won the 2017 Australian Open and 2017 French Open Grand Slam titles. Known globally for her bubbly personality, infectious laughter and her love of all things related to fashion, food and fun, Bethanie has been a pioneer and trendsetter both on and off the court. She will now be a pioneer representing a liquor brand, something very rare in the world of women's sports.

Kimo Sabe Mezcal's redesign of the mezcal experience, delivers a taste of excellence at every level. The spirit industry agrees bestowing it with six Gold Medals over the last three years.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands made her professional tennis debut on the ITF tour at the age of 14 and the WTA tour at 16. She is a huge health, wellness and recovery advocate, working towards a body balance of functionality, fitness and fun that ties directly to your mind, body and spirit. While recovering from injuries suffered playing tennis, she became a tennis commentator for ESPN during the 2017 US Open and 2018 Australian Open.

Kimo Sabe, the fastest growing mezcal brand in the United States, is led by agri-business veterans and company co-founders and father-daughter team, Jim Walsh (CEO) and Ashley Walsh Kvamme (CMO). Its USA headquarters are based in Pasadena, California, with its distillery and agave fields in Zacatecas, Mexico. The brand launched on May 1, 2015. It currently sells a Joven, Reposado, Anejo and a luxury line of limited release mezcals titled "Colección de las Maravillas." The American Distilling Institute voted Kimo Sabe Mezcal the best of all agave spirits (includes all tequilas and mezcals) as "Best in Class," in 2016 and 2017 and "Best of Category" in 2018. Currently distributed in California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Colorado, Florida and Tennessee and will soon be distributed in Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland and Georgia.

