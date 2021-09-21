Bethany Mayer, Lisa Blackwood-Kapral, and Marcy Campbell Join NextRoll Board of Directors

Mayer, Blackwood-Kapral, and Campbell collectively bring board and operating experience from public company leadership roles at Box, Hewlett Packard, Ixia, Lyft, and PayPal. Each of their backgrounds reinforce NextRoll's philosophy that diverse experiences among leaders and employees are necessary for any organization to truly thrive. All Raise , an organization that aims to amplify the voices and accelerate the success of women in technology, connected NextRoll's CEO Robin Bordoli to Mayer, Blackwood-Kapral, and Campbell.

"As NextRoll embarks on its next phase of growth, we could not find three more suitable directors than Bethany, Lisa, and Marcy to join us and bring their experience and expertise to help shape our future," said Robin Bordoli, CEO of NextRoll. "Bethany's public company operating and board experience, Lisa's financial and audit experience, and Marcy's go-to-market operational experience add highly relevant expertise to the NextRoll Board. I look forward to working with each of them and being guided by their counsel."

Currently, Mayer is Chair of the Board of Directors of Box, and a member of the Board of Directors of LAM Research Corporation, Marvell, and Sempra Energy. Previously, Mayer served as CEO of Ixia, a $500 million revenue publicly traded company, where she completed a successful sale of the company to Keysight Technologies, and as Senior Vice President and General Manager for Hewlett Packard's $2.5 billion revenue networking business. Mayer also previously served on the Boards of Ixia, Delphi Automotive, Datastax, and Snaproute.

"As a former CEO, I'm impressed with the vision and execution that NextRoll has demonstrated in building a growing and profitable business serving both business-to-business marketers and direct-to-consumer marketers," said Mayer. "I'm looking forward to working with Robin and the Board in continuing to grow the business and establishing NextRoll as a pre-eminent company in the marketing technology landscape."

Currently, Blackwood-Kapral serves as Chief Accounting Officer at Lyft where she has led a large Finance team in a newly public company through a transformation of systems, people, and processes with a heavy focus on heightened governance and reporting standards. Previously, Blackwood-Kapral served as Chief Accounting Officer at Shutterfly, where she led Finance teams encompassing M&A Integrations, SEC External Financial Reporting and Technical Accounting, Accounting Operations including Consolidations, Inventory and Cost Accounting, Payroll, Tax, Treasury, Internal Audit and SOX.

"As a finance executive, I've always been attracted to companies with innovative and ambitious business models that create value for customers and shareholders. NextRoll's combined business model of delivering marketing and digital advertising to generate SaaS revenues and Media revenues definitely falls into this category," said Blackwood-Kapral. "I'm looking forward to working with Robin and the Board as the Audit Chair helping chart the next phase of growth for NextRoll."

Currently, Campbell serves as Senior Vice President, Digital Commerce Sales & Global Professional Services at PayPal where she leads the global sales and professional services team. She is responsible for delivering the full portfolio of PayPal products to market, and selling the suite of digital commerce products that include Venmo, Buy Now, Pay Later, Shopping, Honey, Fraud as a Service and In Store solutions. Campbell also serves on the Board of Directors for Zix. Previously, Campbell served as Vice President North America & Australian Sales at PayPal, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Qubole, and Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at Engine Yard.

"As a go-to-market executive, I've always enjoyed working with teams in bringing innovative products to market. NextRoll has built not one but two significant businesses, with the RollWorks platform serving B2B companies and the AdRoll platform serving D2C companies," said Campbell. "I'm looking forward to working with Robin and the Board in helping them continue to grow both businesses, and working with the NextRoll executive team to help them scale their go to market operations for their next phase of growth."

Mayer, Blackwood-Kapral, and Campbell join the NextRoll Board alongside existing Board Directors Charles Moldow from Foundation Capital, Sean Dempsey from Merus Capital, co-founder Jared Kopf, co-founder and former CEO Aaron Bell, and current CEO Robin Bordoli.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious marketers use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its two business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, AdRoll, an e-commerce marketing platform for direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit nextroll.com.

