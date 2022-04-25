Bethel University Builds on Commitment to Service With New Program for Aspiring Healthcare Workers

In partnership with Tiber Health, Bethel University launches a new Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS) program to help create a pipeline for aspiring healthcare workers in Minnesota.

ST. LOUIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethel University has announced a new Master of Science in Medical Sciences (MSMS) program, powered by Tiber Health, expected to launch in the fall of 2022. The MSMS program will build off of Bethel's longstanding commitment to changing the world through service and leadership by providing recent college graduates with pathways into careers in medicine and MD programs.

The MSMS program at Bethel University will be the first of its kind in Minnesota and provides a unique solution for addressing the state's critical healthcare worker shortage by offering a pathway for aspiring medical professionals to pursue careers in medicine. As the state of Minnesota has grown rapidly over the last decade – particularly amongst populations of color – the healthcare workforce has failed to keep pace, in part due to massive departures of healthcare workers during the pandemic that left the state in such dire need for talent that it had to enlist the support of teams of doctors and nurses from the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Throughout our university's history, we have prioritized preparing the next generation of leaders in their churches, workplaces, and communities. As we think about the needs of our state when it comes to building safe, healthy environments, this new partnership is a natural advancement of our existing healthcare program offerings and will help ensure our students can serve their communities in a multitude of ways," said Chad Osgood, Dean of Business, Leadership, Health, and Social Sciences at Bethel University. "We are delighted to see this program come to life and look forward to watching our students impact change in their communities for years to come."

Over the last 30 years, Bethel has seen rapid growth, growing to over 4,000 students and offering over 100 degree options, including a number of options in the health sciences. Currently, Bethel University offers pre-medicine and healthcare tracks that help prepare students for careers in healthcare. Students interested in medicine often pursue a bachelor's in athletic training, biokinetics, biology, biochemistry, and nursing. Bethel also provides Physician Assistant and Nurse-Midwifery master's programs.

The new MSMS program will give students the chance to further develop their professional skills and prepare them to pursue graduate-level programming leading to an MD or in-demand career. Through this new MSMS offering, the top 20% of the students applying for admissions to Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) medical school will be given an interview, eliminating potential barriers for students who may be interested in becoming physicians.

The MSMS program , powered by Tiber Health with a curriculum delivered by the faculty at PHSU, is a 42-credit master's degree program that provides students an accessible, affordable way to experience medical school. The MSMS model was developed at PHSU and has been successfully implemented at schools across the country, yielding impressive pass rates on the USMLE Board Step 1 exam. The MSMS program blends virtual and in-person customized learning and utilizes advanced analytics to guide student performance and predict performance in medical school and the Step 1 exam.

"Minnesota is a state long known for its exemplary healthcare offerings. As we think about the increased need for robust pipelines where aspiring medical professionals from diverse backgrounds can pursue a career in medicine, very few states are more ripe for this type of programming than Minnesota," said Dr. David Lenihan, president of Ponce Health Science University and co-founder and CEO of Tiber Health. "We are pleased to partner with Bethel University and know this is only the start of a new journey for Bethel students interested in giving back to their communities through medicine."

About Bethel University

At Bethel University, we're called to more. We believe God is calling us to accomplish incredible things. In our Christ-centered community, we prepare whole leaders who own their faith, step into the world with boldness and confidence, and act with integrity as they answer God's call to do and be more. With top-ranked academics, engaged faculty, and experiential learning opportunities, we'll equip you to make a kingdom impact—for God's glory and your neighbors' good.

About Tiber Health

Tiber Health is scaling exceptional medical education to bring more healthcare workers to the places that need it the most. The rigorous curricula, predictive data analytics, and focus on cultural competency aspects of healthcare are transforming the way health science is taught and learned. Tiber Health's large scale data is used to create more medical professionals at an effective rate, all while encouraging students to follow their dream career.

