BetHero Solves iGaming Player Acquisition Challenges

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BetHero today announced the public launch of its mobile-first engagement layer designed to help iGaming and sportsbook operators address one of the industry's most persistent challenges: rising acquisition costs paired with record-high player churn. The industry has already taken notice as BetHero has entered commercial agreements with leading global operators and has been recognized as a finalist for Mobile Sports Product of the Year at the upcoming International Gaming Awards.

Designed to easily integrate into existing sportsbook and casino platforms in days, BetHero introduces a new interaction model that simplifies betting for casual users while increasing acquisition, retention, and lifetime value for operators as demonstrated in this real-people's dramatic reactions video.

"We didn't want to tell the market that BetHero is different — we wanted to show it," said Logan MacGillivray, CEO of BetHero. "Operators need immediate solutions that tackle the challenges they're facing around record-high churn and acquisition costs. BetHero gives them a new solution to solve those challenges by helping them bring in more players, keeping them active longer, and ultimately helping operators increase revenue."

BetHero integrates into any sportsbook or online casino, whether it's added to a sportsbook's existing tech stack or deployed as a turnkey engagement layer for casinos that don't currently offer sports betting. The product is white-labeled and designed to match each operator's brand, compliance rules, and responsible gambling frameworks.

Core features of BetHero include:

Solutions for casino and sportsbook

Mobile-native betting UI designed for speed, familiarity, and ease of use

Social mechanics that drive sharing, repeat engagement, and retention

Free-to-play experiences that build confidence and convert naturally to real-money play

Frictionless player access to the gameplay experience

