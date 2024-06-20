BETHLEHEM CITED AS CLASSICAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Added to ACCS Certified College Program

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethlehem College and the Association of Classical Christian Schools (ACCS) jointly announced today that the school is newly recognized as part of the ACCS Certified College Program.

"This certification affirms that Bethlehem College adheres to high standards of classical Christian education, providing students with a robust and reliable educational experience," said ACCS President David Goodwin. The announcement took place as part of the ACCS National Conference, "Repairing the Ruins," held this week in Atlanta.

Official Seal of Bethlehem College and Seminary, Minneapolis, MN, 2024

Classical Christian education is characterized by a reliance on classical works by authors such as Homer, Democritus, Sophocles, Plato, Plotinus, Josephus, Dante, Pythagoras and Shakespeare, and an integration of a Christian worldview into all subjects. Bethlehem College offers three undergraduate and master's degree programs all under the banner of "Great Books in Light of the Greatest Book for the sake of the Great Commission."

"We are grateful to God for the association's confidence in Bethlehem College," said Zachary Howard, Bethlehem's Academic Dean. "This certification marks our school as a preferred choice for ACCS high school graduates seeking further classical Christian education, and elevates our reputation among the religious and academic communities that share our commitment to Christ-centered classical education," he added.

For more information visit http://www.bcsmn.edu/accs

Bethlehem College and Seminary is a churches-based, degree-granting institution with its main campus located on the site of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Minneapolis, and evening classes conducted at The North Church, Mounds View, Minnesota. The school offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. The college is in the model of classical Christian education, while the seminary focuses on equipping of biblical elders for the tasks of pastoral, missionary, and academic ministry. The seminary maintains a separate location in Yaoundé, Republic of Cameroon, in cooperation with Église Baptiste Bethléem, a church planted by one of its graduates. Bethlehem College and Seminary is accredited by the Association for Biblical Higher Education Commission on Accreditation.

The Association of Classical Christian Schools, headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, is a public advocate for classical Christian education. It offers an extensive array of member services to help build distinctive schools, and provides accountability through accreditation. The ACCS seeks to set an educational standard for a unified and directed approach to classical Christian learning.

