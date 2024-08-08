BETHLEHEM SCHEDULES PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION

Installation of Dr. Brian J. Tabb to Feature Remarks by John Piper and D. A. Carson

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethlehem College and Seminary will inaugurate the school's third president, Dr. Brian J. Tabb, in ceremonies to be held at 7:00 p.m. CST, Friday, October 11, 2024, on the school's main campus at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis. Chancellor John Piper is scheduled to make remarks, as is special guest D. A. Carson, Distinguished Emeritus Professor of New Testament, Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, and co-founder of The Gospel Coalition. President Tabb will also deliver an Inaugural Address.

Dr. Brian J. Tabb, President, Bethlehem College and Seminary, MInneapolis,, MN

"We regard it important to commemorate Dr. Tabb's new presidency in formal ceremonies that give us the opportunity to both invoke God's blessing and to invite our institution's faculty, students, alumni, generous contributors, and theologically like-minded friends to share in this historic Godward experience," said Tom Lutz, Chairman of the Bethlehem College and Seminary Board of Trustees. "We will be especially privileged to welcome Don Carson to the Bethlehem pulpit. Dr. Carson is one of the world's most respected theologians, a personal mentor to our new President, and a spiritual and intellectual mentor to many of us," he added.

President Tabb responded to the announcement saying, "It is a joyful and weighty calling to lead this institution that I love, and I covet the prayers of the saints for the ongoing work of Bethlehem College and Seminary. I look forward to welcoming delegates from other institutions and gathering with many colleagues, students, and friends of Bethlehem to celebrate God's faithfulness and seek the Lord's help in fulfilling our school's mission to spread a passion for the supremacy of God in all things for the joy of all peoples through Jesus Christ."

Tabb has served as Interim President of Bethlehem College and Seminary from April 2023 to February 2024, while still the school's Academic Dean, before then being called to be the school's third president and assuming office immediately. He remains Professor of Biblical Studies. Tabb graduated from Wheaton College and its Graduate School with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, minoring in Bible and Theology, and a Master of Arts in Biblical Exegesis, respectively. He came to Bethlehem twenty years ago to serve as a pastoral apprentice in The Bethlehem Institute, the school's predecessor institution, and earned a Master of Arts in Biblical and Pastoral Studies from Bethlehem College and Seminary. He also completed a Master of Theology at Luther Seminary concentrating on New Testament, before receiving his Ph.D. from the London School of Theology. He is the author and editor of seven books, and is general editor of Themelios, an international theological journal published by The Gospel Coalition.

Bethlehem College and Seminary Chancellor and Founder John Piper is scheduled to deliver a message, as is Dr. Carson. There will also be remarks by Marshall Segal (M.Div., 2012), President and CEO of Desiring God Ministries, Kenny Stokes, Pastor for Preaching and Vision of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Minneapolis, and Steven Lee (M.Div., 2012), Pastor for Preaching and Vision of The North Church, Mounds View, the governing churches of Bethlehem College and Seminary. The school's two former presidents, Dr. Timothy J. Tomlinson, and Dr. Joseph J. Rigney are both expected to be on-hand for the inauguration ceremonies, as are delegates from other institutions of Christian education, churches, and ministries. A dessert reception on-site will follow the ceremonies.

Bethlehem College and Seminary is a churches-based, degree-granting institution with its main campus located on the site of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Minneapolis, and evening classes conducted at The North Church, Mounds View, Minnesota. The school offers both undergraduate and graduate degrees. The college is in the model of classical and Christian education, while the seminary focuses on equipping of biblical elders for the tasks of pastoral, missionary, and academic ministry. The seminary maintains a separate location in Yaoundé, Republic of Cameroon, in West Africa.

SOURCE Bethlehem College and Seminary