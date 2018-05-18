Bethpage Developer Galeotafiore Acquires Redevelopment Property in Bayshore

BETHPAGE, N.Y., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bethpage Real Estate Developer Anthony Galeotafiore and his company AJG Capital recently acquired the property located at 64 Park Avenue in Bayshore, New York.  The demolition of the existing structures was completed in February 2018 and Galeotafiore has been in the process of seeking approvals from the Town of Islip to construct a 19 unit Mixed Use Luxury Rental Building, known as Park Avenue Lofts. 

In recent years, Bayshore has been going through a tremendous amount of redevelopment much like many of the Downtowns on Long Island  The property  is a stone's throw away from the Bayshore LIRR Train station making it an attractive place to live for those who commute into Manhattan.  According to Galeotafiore, the full approvals to put a shovel in the ground are expected by June 1, 2018.  Park Avenue Lofts will help fill the much needed demand for housing in the bustling Downtown of Bayshore. According to Galeotafiore, the completion of the project will be by the early part of 2019.

There will be a mix of unit sizes from studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units all with modern finishes and amenities,  gourmet granite kitchens with stainless steel appliances with a modern look and feel. For more information go to www.AJGCapitalGrp.com or call 516-933-4002.

