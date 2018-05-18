Bethpage Developer Galeotafiore Acquires Redevelopment Property in Bayshore

In recent years, Bayshore has been going through a tremendous amount of redevelopment much like many of the Downtowns on Long Island The property is a stone's throw away from the Bayshore LIRR Train station making it an attractive place to live for those who commute into Manhattan. According to Galeotafiore, the full approvals to put a shovel in the ground are expected by June 1, 2018. Park Avenue Lofts will help fill the much needed demand for housing in the bustling Downtown of Bayshore. According to Galeotafiore, the completion of the project will be by the early part of 2019.

There will be a mix of unit sizes from studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units all with modern finishes and amenities, gourmet granite kitchens with stainless steel appliances with a modern look and feel. For more information go to www.AJGCapitalGrp.com or call 516-933-4002.

Anthony Galeotafiore

AJG Capital

326 Broadway Suite 201

Bethpage, NY 11714

516-933-4002

www.ajgcapitalgrp.com

