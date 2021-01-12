Bethpage Federal Credit Union Switches To Coinstar Coin Counting

BELLEVUE, Wash. and BETHPAGE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinstar, LLC, the leader in self-service coin counting, and Bethpage Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in the Northeast region, today announced the installation of Coinstar® kiosks at 22 branch locations in New York State. Bethpage selected Coinstar to replace existing coin-counting equipment after a two-month pilot and has plans to add direct deposit functionality via Coinstar kiosks early this year.

Coinstar’s full-service coin counting solution replaces do-it-yourself equipment at 22 Bethpage branch locations.

"Bethpage is thrilled to partner with Coinstar to provide our members, and the community, with a higher level of service when it comes to managing their change," said Tara Labriola, vice president of retail banking, Bethpage. "When saved, change can easily amount to significant, needed spending money – something we can all use a little more of these days. Coinstar provides us with an updated, highly efficient turnkey service which is owned, operated and maintained by Coinstar, freeing up our branch staff's time to service our valuable members."

Coinstar Provides Multiple Benefits to Bethpage Federal Credit Union:

Branch kiosks are serviced and maintained by Coinstar, no service contracts or capital investment

Coin is picked-up and handled by Coinstar; Bethpage employees don't have to count, bag, or handle heavy coin bins

employees don't have to count, bag, or handle heavy coin bins Coinstar kiosks are networked to ensure optimal uptime and reporting

Labor savings are realized, and employees are freed up to serve members

Coinstar is easy to use, highly accurate and a trusted consumer coin-counting brand

Coinstar kiosks allow members to conveniently process their coins and receive cash on the spot. Bethpage plans to offer direct deposit through branch Coinstar kiosks in the coming months. This added capability will allow members to load coins at the kiosk and have the value automatically deposited into their checking accounts by swiping their Bethpage debit card. Coinstar kiosk users will pay a 5% service fee.

"Bethpage has been serving members in New York State for more than 75 years, committed to personal service and value, and we're pleased that Coinstar will now be part of that equation," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar. "Our team looks forward to fully managing coin counting at the branch level creating efficiencies for the staff and ensuring members have a positive experience at our kiosks."

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin counting and cash services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, charity donation options, and Bitcoin purchase with cash. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees and the communities it serves for over 75 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast region, as well as 13th largest in the nation. Voted the Sixth Best Company to Work for in New York State by the New York State Society for Human Resources Management and the Best Place to Work on Long Island by Newsday's Top Workplaces Poll, Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 dollar membership account. Bethpage offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank with us from anywhere. Bethpage is a part of the national CO-OP network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, lowest fees and world-class service, plus a full menu of personal and commercial financial services. For more information on Bethpage's robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit www.lovebethpage.com or call 1-800- 628-7070.

SOURCE Coinstar, LLC

Related Links

http://www.coinstar.com

